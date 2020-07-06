Is Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Hedge fund interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL), and Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that HOLI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are plenty of metrics stock market investors employ to grade publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can trounce the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now let's take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

How are hedge funds trading Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HOLI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was held by Impax Asset Management, which reported holding $17.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $12.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Marshall Wace LLP, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Impax Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI), around 0.24% of its 13F portfolio. Yiheng Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.12 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HOLI.