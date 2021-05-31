Hollywood actor Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin political party in Russia

Rebecca Falconer

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal proposed cracking down on Russian businesses that are "defiling the environment" as he took up a new role: the face of a pro-Kremlin political party, Reuters reported Sunday.

The big picture: The A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth party, which controls a section of Russia's lower house of parliament, released images of Seagal receiving its membership. The Russian citizen vocally supports President Vladamir Putin and was named "special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties" in 2018.

