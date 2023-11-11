Hollywood actors union votes to approve deal with studios ending strike

Live, local news from L.A.'s Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' executive director and chief negotiator, announced at an afternoon news conference that it was approved with 86% of the vote. The three-year contract agreement next goes to a vote from the union's members, who will now get to learn what they earned through spending the summer and early fall on picket lines instead of film and television sets. SAG-AFTRA is expected to reveal the terms later Friday. Crabtree-Ireland said the deal “will keep the motion picture industry sustainable as a profession for working-class performers” and will preserve “tens of thousands of jobs.” KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Nov. 10, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/entertainment/ap-entertainment/ap-hollywood-actors-union-board-votes-to-approve-the-deal-with-studios-that-ended-the-strike/Own, KTLA 5

