Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon joins protest outside AOC's office: 'We’re losing hope here that you represent us'

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon protested outside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office in New York, saying she was "losing hope" in the Democrat's leadership.

The demonstration, billed as a gathering in favor of Medicare for All, took place outside the congresswoman's office in Bronx, New York, on Monday. Sarandon railed against all members of "the Squad," an ultra-liberal wing of the Democratic caucus in the House, calling out Ocasio-Cortez by name.

“I’m here to say to the Squad, and especially AOC, who, you know, did make a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you, and we would like to see if you have a better plan than we’ve been able to see, please share it,” the Academy Award-winning actress blared through a megaphone. “If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of, please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us.”

AOC DEFENDS CRITICAL RACE THEORY, SAYS TEACHERS MUST BE 'FLUENT IN HOW TO DISMANTLE' RACISM

Protesters also demanded Ocasio-Cortez and others in Congress to declare COVID-19 a public health emergency to create “a fearless new campaign for single-payer."

“It’s so difficult for people that are independent to get elected in the first place — and then to see the very people that sponsored the bill not stand up for it is very disheartening," the Hollywood actress said.

. @AOC "If you have a better plan than we have been able to see please share it... Cause we're losing hope that you represent us. " -@SusanSarandon during a protest outside AOC's Office pic.twitter.com/0N3obREtEx — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) July 27, 2021

An announcement for the demonstration indicated those in attendance would be criticizing Cortez for failing to "demand a floor vote" on Medicare for All legislation.

“You campaigned on Medicare for All. But you didn’t demand a floor vote on it when you had the power to leverage the Speaker vote," a statement read. "You didn’t demand that single-payer be included in the pandemic recovery bill. You moved the introduction of the House bill till after the stimulus bill passed reducing your own leverage. You have never demanded that Biden use Section 1881A of the Social Security Act to expand Medicare to every American by executive action."

"To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad, Pramila Jayapal, House progressives, Bernie Sanders, and every member of Congress. Far too many who ran on Medicare for All are not FIGHTING for it as if our lives depend on it," the post from the Movement for a People's Party added.

