Hollywood-backed Wrexhamn Soccer Club promoted to higher level football league

Reuters Videos

STORY: This Emirati falconer drives to the desert with her daughter to teach their falcons how to huntFalconry has been a tradition in this area for thousands of yearsArab nomads used to survive in the desert by teaching their falcons to catch birds and rabbitsAysha al-Mansoori is on a mission to encourage more women to take up the male-dominated sport[Aysha al-Mansoori, Falconer] 'It's a traditional sport that teaches you a lot. It teaches one patience, to take advantage of opportunities and many other things. You also explore your patience and your expertise with falcons, by teaching them how to hunt. Practicing it allows you to practice the sport in the desert.'At home, she keeps track of her falcons' diet and logs their weight before every training Al-Mansoori has given falconry lessons to hundreds of women and published a children’s book about it'We aspire for more women to become falconers by practicing this sport and to have a sanctuary for falcons and a private center for them so they can practice alone and learn about the importance of this sport to our heritage and lives.'