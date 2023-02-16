Hollywood Bowl Group plc's (LON:BOWL) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Hollywood Bowl Group's (LON:BOWL) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hollywood Bowl Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hollywood Bowl Group is:

27% = UK£37m ÷ UK£138m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Hollywood Bowl Group's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Hollywood Bowl Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. Despite this, Hollywood Bowl Group's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, we compared Hollywood Bowl Group's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 3.5% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, While this is not particularly good, its not particularly bad either.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is BOWL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Hollywood Bowl Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 36% (or a retention ratio of 64%), Hollywood Bowl Group hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Hollywood Bowl Group has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 53% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 19%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Hollywood Bowl Group has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

