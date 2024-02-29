Hollywood Casino fined $50,000 after three underage individuals entered and gambled

Hollywood Casino York has been fined $50,000 after three underage individuals accessed the gaming floor.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved a consent agreement presented by the board's Office on Enforcement Counsel that resulted in the fine against Hollywood Casino York, a news release states.

The 16-page agreement outlines that two of the individuals provided fake identification cards while a third, who was 20 years old, was allowed in with a valid military identification.

Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino York, could not be reached for comment.

Here's what the consent agreement says happened:

Employee-in-training says he used fake driver's license to gamble

A 19-year-old man, who was in training to become a dealer, told the trainer that he previously entered the casino and gambled on multiple occasions. He said he used a fake driver's license.

The trainer immediately reported it to his supervisor. The director of human resources obtained the man's valid driver's license and confirmed he was underage.

The man had obtained a player's card with the fake identification. An investigation confirmed the existence of the card in the man's name with the fake date of birth. The casino discovered he had played on two dates in December 2021 and one date in February 2022.

While the incidents were not caught at or near the time they occurred, the casino reported them upon discovery.

The man lost the job offer.

Underage woman caught after playing slot machines

A 20-year-old woman entered the casino with two companions on Dec. 4, 2021 and played three slot machines before the staff discovered that she was underage.

The woman was standing behind one of her companions who planned to play a table game when the staff asked for their identification. The woman presented her military identification and said she was 20 years old.

The staff asked how she entered the gaming floor. She explained that she provided the same military identification to the security officer.

The woman was escorted out of the casino.

Underage man entered casino multiple times

A security officer allowed a 20-year-old man to enter the casino on June 3, 2022 even though he presented a fake identification card and the facility's VeriDocs system flashed a warning that it was not authentic.

The man obtained a players card and ordered an alcoholic drink at the bar.

Security personnel stopped him as he left the bar and took him to the security podium where his ID card was re-scanned. It again registered as being fake.

He exited the property after being told to leave.

Springettsbury Township Police later cited the man with underage possession of alcohol.

Hollywood Casino York evicted the man from all of the Hollywood Casino properties in central Pennsylvania until his 22nd birthday.

Although he was evicted, the man was allowed to enter Hollywood Casino York using his valid identification on two dates prior to his 22nd birthday and gambled. On a third occassion, the man was caught at the bar, hand-delivered his eviction paperwork and escorted out the door.

An investigation showed that the man had entered the casino three times while underage in 2021.

Hollywood Casino York's first consent agreement

This is the first consent agreement for Hollywood Casino York since the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issued the Category 4 Slot Machine License on Dec. 18, 2019.

The casino opened on Aug. 12, 2021.

As part of the agreement, the casino will institute policies and provide training, guidance and reinforcement to its employees to help prevent similar incidents in the future, it states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Hollywood Casino York fined $50,000 after underage people gambled