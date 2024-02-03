Hollywood Casino misses deadline to begin hotel construction for 10th straight year

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Longtime Wyandotte County residents remember the development agreement. Hollywood Casino received STAR bonds to help build a casino in the Legends area of Kansas City, Kansas.

In turn developers agreed to begin construction of an adjacent hotel within two years.

“It would have been nice, you’ve got all this pretty nice area now,” Mike Miller said.

They missed that deadline on February 3, 2014 and have every year since. But that comes with consequences.

“I think a lot of people had this misconception it was a ten year window. No this goes on and it will stop only if they build,” County Administrator David Johnston said.

Penn Gaming says its paid $13 million in annual fines to the Unified Government of KCK and Wyandotte County so far.

“Good grief you got the racecars. You’ve got NASA (sic). You’ve got all the stuff and they are paying a fine? I can’t imagine what the holdup would be,” Harold Hendrickson said.

During that time Schlitterbahn Water Park closed, but a new Margaritaville Resort will open as part of a Homefield development bringing in youth sports tournaments, athletes and their families.

“We are seeing the demand of visitors going up with each development every 3 or 4 years and it’s changed the landscape,” Johnston said of the growing area.

Penn Gaming says it monitors area occupancy rates and new hotel developments in the vicinity as part of its analysis, among other factors. It adds it “continues to explore various opportunities to build a hotel adjacent to Hollywood Casino.”

For now though, the casino seems content to pay that fine of one percent of its annual gaming revenue. Last year 67 organizations received grant money from that funding for area projects like one at Emerson Park, where they plan to convert tennis courts to pickleball.

As soon as the Unified Government gets this year’s money from the casino they’ll put out a call for area organizations to file requests for funding. That money is usually distributed in June.

