Hollywood double shooting leaves one person dead and another critical, police say

One person was killed and another was critically injured early Wednesday morning in a Hollywood shooting, police said.

Around 12:33 a.m., Hollywood officers rushed to the 2300 block of McClellan Street in response to a call about a shooting, police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said in a news release.

The shooter had fled by the time officers arrived, she said. One of the people shot died at the scene while the other one was taken in critical condition to Memorial Regional Hospital, she said.

According to CBS News Miami, a man was killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954- 967-4567. To leave an anonymous tip, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

This article will be updated when more information is available.