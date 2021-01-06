Hollywood hails Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown after Democrats take Georgia

Christi Carras
LaTosha Brown, right, laughing with Mable Spears-Starks
Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown, right, earned praise from entertainment luminaries as Democrats pulled ahead in the Georgia Senate races. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Once again, Georgia appears to have pulled through for the Democratic Party — and once again, Hollywood is bowing down to the voting-rights activists who helped flip the historically red state blue.

Pedro Pascal, Kerry Washington, Daniel Dae Kim, Billy Eichner, Audra McDonald and entertainment luminaries are singing the praises of Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams and Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown after Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock won in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Warnock was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and later on Wednesday Ossoff won his election against Republican David Perdue, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

"I'm pretty sure my birthing days are behind me and that ship has sailed BUT if it weren't I would name my next child Stacey Yvette LeTosha Abrams Brown McDonald," Broadway star McDonald tweeted Tuesday night. "And you couldn't tell that child s—."

"What @staceyabrams and @MsLatoshaBrown and so very many other Black women organizers across the country have helped bring about in a time where our storied institutions were failing is remarkable," wrote "1619 Project" mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones. "Remarkable."

In light of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams also playing a major role in President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump, "The Daily Show" jokingly tweeted, "@staceyabrams what do you know about vaccine distribution." And "Princess and the Frog" actress Anika Noni Rose shared a meme of Abrams saying, "Tell Donald. I want him to know it was me," in reference to the late Diana Rigg's iconic takedown of evil queen Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones."

Of course, many also congratulated Warnock and Ossoff as they pulled ahead of their Republican opponents.

"A Black Man. An ALPHA Man. A Morehouse Man," Atlanta-based producer Will Packer tweeted in salute to Warnock, who graduated from Morehouse College. "A Man of God. From GEORGIA. Yeah THAT Georgia. This one HITS DIFFERENT. We Did it. We really did. Congratulations my brother @ReverendWarnock."

"My dear @ossoff I couldn't be happier and more proud," wrote "Frozen" star Josh Gad. "Thank you for creating a world in which every Jewish mother, including my own, now turns to their son/daughter and says, 'Why can't you be more like Jon Ossoff?'"

See more reactions to the ongoing Georgia election below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

    The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

    Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate and the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Spain increases COVID-19 vaccination pace but regional disparities remain

    Spain on Tuesday increased the pace of its campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, with close to 140,000 people vaccinated, but only 18.7% of the doses received had been administered and disparities between regions remained. Spain has administered 139,339 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine so far out of the 743,925 distributed to the country's 17 regions - who manage health care - since the European Union approved the vaccine two weeks ago, Spain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It was a significant increase from the prior day when 82,834 people were inoculated, health minister Salvador Illa said late on Monday, stressing that the goal was to have between 15 million and 20 million Spaniards vaccinated by May or June.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The new coronavirus does not need to directly invade brain tissue to damage it, a new study suggests. "We were completely surprised," said coauthor Dr. Avindra Nath of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in a statement.

  • White House aides reportedly try and fail to convince Trump to denounce storming of Capitol

    President Trump has urged his supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to "stay peaceful," but his aides, some of whom are reportedly "furious" with the commander-in-chief, want him to issue a stronger statement condemning the situation. Unfortunately for them, he doesn't appear interested at this point.Trump's reason for holding out may be tied to his anger at Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports. The president is upset that Pence refused to try to block the Electoral College certification, even though he doesn't have the constitutional authority to do so.> Per people close to the White House, several official and unofficial aides are trying - without success - to get the president to issue a stronger statement. He simply won't do it. He's been furious at Pence for refusing to do something he doesn't have power to do and that's that> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Haberman also pointed out that Trump and those in his orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, have hedged while calling on people to act without violence. Ivanka Trump described the supporters as "American patriots," while Giuliani said Trump's supporters were "on the right side of the law and history."Trump did go on to release a video asking his supporters to "go home," though, like Ivanka Trump and Giuliani, he expressed sympathy with their cause. It's unclear if the message is what his advisers were hoping to hear. > pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The ancient religious practice of 'chalking the door' on the rise

    A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol