Hollywood hails Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown after Democrats take Georgia

Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown, right, earned praise from entertainment luminaries as Democrats pulled ahead in the Georgia Senate races. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Once again, Georgia appears to have pulled through for the Democratic Party — and once again, Hollywood is bowing down to the voting-rights activists who helped flip the historically red state blue.

Pedro Pascal, Kerry Washington, Daniel Dae Kim, Billy Eichner, Audra McDonald and entertainment luminaries are singing the praises of Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams and Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown after Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock won in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Warnock was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and later on Wednesday Ossoff won his election against Republican David Perdue, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

"I'm pretty sure my birthing days are behind me and that ship has sailed BUT if it weren't I would name my next child Stacey Yvette LeTosha Abrams Brown McDonald," Broadway star McDonald tweeted Tuesday night. "And you couldn't tell that child s—."

"What @staceyabrams and @MsLatoshaBrown and so very many other Black women organizers across the country have helped bring about in a time where our storied institutions were failing is remarkable," wrote "1619 Project" mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones. "Remarkable."

What @staceyabrams and @MsLaToshaBrown and so very many other Black women organizers across the country have helped bring about in a time where our storied institutions were failing is remarkable. Remarkable. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 6, 2021

In light of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams also playing a major role in President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump, "The Daily Show" jokingly tweeted, "@staceyabrams what do you know about vaccine distribution." And "Princess and the Frog" actress Anika Noni Rose shared a meme of Abrams saying, "Tell Donald. I want him to know it was me," in reference to the late Diana Rigg's iconic takedown of evil queen Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones."

I have hollered. https://t.co/w3zOwgV3GG — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 6, 2021

Of course, many also congratulated Warnock and Ossoff as they pulled ahead of their Republican opponents.

"A Black Man. An ALPHA Man. A Morehouse Man," Atlanta-based producer Will Packer tweeted in salute to Warnock, who graduated from Morehouse College. "A Man of God. From GEORGIA. Yeah THAT Georgia. This one HITS DIFFERENT. We Did it. We really did. Congratulations my brother @ReverendWarnock."

"My dear @ossoff I couldn't be happier and more proud," wrote "Frozen" star Josh Gad. "Thank you for creating a world in which every Jewish mother, including my own, now turns to their son/daughter and says, 'Why can't you be more like Jon Ossoff?'"

A Black Man. An ALPHA Man. A Morehouse Man. A Man of God. From GEORGIA. Yeah THAT Georgia. This one HITS DIFFERENT. We Did it. We really did. Congratulations my brother @ReverendWarnock pic.twitter.com/oypVrJRqhx — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) January 6, 2021

STACEY MOTHER ******* ABRAMS!!!!!! — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 6, 2021

My dear @ossoff I couldn’t be happier and more proud. Thank you for creating a world in which every Jewish mother, including my own, now turns to their son/daughter and says, “why can’t you be more like Jon Ossoff?” — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

Leader Abrams thank you for your vision, work & light. #winwithblackwomen https://t.co/J8xJyCsHqw — Lisa Cortés (@misscortes) January 6, 2021

Thank you @MsLaToshaBrown @cliff_notes for all of your good works & movement building for a New South https://t.co/7mxDoC9vJx — Lisa Cortés (@misscortes) January 6, 2021

Warnock the projected winner, and

Ossoff up by 4400 voooooooootes! — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 6, 2021

This. This. All day THIS. Every vote counts. Every single one of us matters. Democracy means the power of the people. All the people. God bless every single soul who has defended that truth. Especially in this past year. https://t.co/4GGDaeE5xH — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 6, 2021

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS 🙌🏾🙌🏼 — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

For all you do and all you DID, @staceyabrams. pic.twitter.com/yEE2RXlUfq — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) January 6, 2021

Thank you isn’t enough but THANK YOU @staceyabrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject @nseufot @BlackVotersMtr @GeorgiaDemocrat and every person on the ground in GA who made this happen. Forever in your debt. ❤️🙏 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

Suddenly a huge fan of the 🍑 emoji. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams and the other activists/orgs working in GA remain impressive. They really do get out the vote. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 6, 2021

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: @staceyabrams is a hero. ❤️ — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) January 6, 2021

.@StaceyAbrams what do you know about vaccine distribution — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 6, 2021

You give @staceyabrams whatever she wants World. You just let her have her pick of nice world things. pic.twitter.com/h7SvilRVdb — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

What this woman has done for her country must never be forgotten. https://t.co/K97tbNoMAM — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 6, 2021

You know what, LA–– I'm okay with these fireworks tuh-night. You go on and bang bang pow pow for democracy. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 6, 2021

Come on @SteveKornacki! Just give us the good news so we can go to bed happy!! #GeorgiaTurnsBlue — Rizwan Manji (@Riz_Manji) January 6, 2021

