Hollywood machete attack leaves one injured as police hunt for suspect

A machete-wielding suspect assaulted a man in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday afternoon, it was reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department verified that a 25-year-old individual was targeted around 1pm local time at the crossroads of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue.

According to police, the victim sustained injuries from a machete attack, including lacerations to the chest.

Law enforcement officials verified that he was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, according to Fox News.

Emergency personnel stated that the police are currently at the scene, conducting an investigation into the incident. The suspect, however, managed to escape the scene.

Several outlets, however, reported that three people were wounded in the machete attack in West Hollywood. However, it was not immediately confirmed by the police.

The identity of the injured man was not revealed by the police.

The hunt for the suspect is, meanwhile, ongoing.

