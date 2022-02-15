How Hollywood makes hyperrealistic practical creatures
While there are shots so complicated that they require full CGI, many movies still try to make practical creatures that can interact with actors on set. For "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," creature effects designer Arjen Tuiten and his team were tasked with bringing the terror dog from the original "Ghostbusters" movie back to life. This required creating a 450-pound animatronic out of lifelike materials. They placed 21 motors in its face to allow for realistic expressions such as snarling, squinting, and breathing. Meanwhile, the team created a separate terror dog leg to terrify Paul Rudd in a close-up shot. And a more traditional, but no less complicated cable system allowed a skeleton puppet to actually pick up a coffee mug. Follow Arjen on Instagram to see more of his special makeup effects work: https://www.instagram.com/_a_r_j_e_n_/