Hollywood man arrested after posting videos threatening to kill law enforcement officers, deputies say

A Hollywood man is facing criminal charges after posting multiple videos of himself with a gun, threatening to kill Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale police officers, BSO said in a media release.

Judah Lion Sealy, 25, was arrested Tuesday on one count of written threats to kill, according to the news release.

The day before, he was riding in a car behind a Broward Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle, according to the release, when he began filming the car on his phone.

He then panned to his lap, where a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was resting.

Finally, he flipped the camera to his face, where he said in slang that he was going to shoot the deputy, according to the release.

Later Monday, he did “the same thing,” the release said, but with a Fort Lauderdale Police car.

Deputies arrested Sealy on Tuesday and confiscated the gun. He is being held in the Broward Main Jail with additional charges pending, according to the release.

BSO Threat Management Unit detectives, the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response team and the Fort Lauderdale Threat Response Unit collaborated in the investigation and arrest of Sealy.