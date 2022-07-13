Hollywood man dressed as Spider-Man hits, robs woman in Broward, police say

A man dressed in a black Spider-Man suitattacked and robbed a woman shortly after posing for a photo in Broward Monday, police said.

Lequan Steven Payne, 36, was charged with robbery and resisting an officer. As of Wednesday, he was in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Late Monday night, Payne bicycled by a Hollywood laundromat clad in bright yellow shorts and the Spider-Man suit when a woman stopped him and asked for a picture, according to Hollywood Police Department.

Hours later as the woman walked away from the laundromat, Payne hit her in the back of the head. As she laid on the ground, he took $45 from her and fled.

Hollywood police eventually found him riding his bicycle, still wearing the Spider-Man get-up, and arrested him.

The woman did not want to be treated by paramedics.