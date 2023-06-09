Hollywood man faces charges in robbery of armored truck driver

A South Florida man robbed an armored truck driver outside of a Bank of America, then escaped in a stolen car while the driver shot at him in a Pembroke Pines shopping center Wednesday morning, according to a federal complaint.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrested the accused driver hours later, the Federal Bureau of Investigations announced Friday.

Edmanuel Victoria, 28, of Hollywood, faces charges of attempted bank robbery by the use of a dangerous weapon or device and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, an armored truck driver for GardaWorld, a private security company, and his partner arrived at the Bank of America in the 18000 block of Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, according to the complaint. He got out of the truck with a black bag and began walking towards the bank when a man wearing a motorcycle helmet approached and pointed a gun at him.

He demanded the bag, then grabbed it, the complaint states. The bag had no money in it.

As the man ran off with the bag toward a black sedan parked by the bank, a magazine from his gun falling to the ground. The truck driver chased him, shooting at him “approximately” six times, the complaint states, but the bullets did not hit the man, who escaped. They did strike the sedan, which investigators determined to be a Nissan Altima that was reported stolen by the Hollywood Police Department on Monday.

Officers began searching for the car and found it in Dania Beach. When they saw Victoria get out of the car, they detained him, according to the complaint. At the FBI field office in Miramar, Victoria confessed to stealing the car and robbing the truck driver.

Victoria is being held in Broward Main Jail on a U.S Marshal’s hold.