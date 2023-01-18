Hollywood man on probation charged with first degree murder in a 24-year-old’s death

A 24-year-old man on probation faces a murder charge in the death of another 24-year-old in a shooting that took place in Dania Beach two days after Christmas.

Tra-Onzx Pierre died at Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital after being shot at 712 SW 10th St. around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Charged Wednesday with one count of premeditated murder was Romin Audeus, who lives just over a half-mile from where Pierre was shot.

In addition to the first degree murder charge that sent Audeus to Broward County Main Jail, he faces two probation violation charges. Audeus’ three-year probation on two counts of delivering cocaine and one count of carrying a concealed firearm runs until June 22, 2024.

That probation allowed Audeus to be taken into custody on Jan. 12 after a traffic stop half a block from his home. The reason given by BSO Jonathan Miranda in his arrest report: Audeus wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The report says a search of the Volkswagen turned up marijuana residue in various places and five partially-smoked joints in an ashtray sitting in the cup holder.

Audeus was booked into jail and charged with murder the next day.

Online Broward County court records don’t list an attorney for Audeus on the murder charge. The public defender’s office handled his cocaine case.