Hollywood police community service aid carjacked during crash investigation, cops says

A Hollywood Police Community Service Officer was conducting a traffic crash investigation early Monday morning when a man got in his marked vehicle and took off on Interstate 95, police said.

Police say Derrick Dewayne Hill Jr., 33, headed north until he was eventually stopped near West Palmetto Park Road in Palm Beach County.

Hill is now facing a slew of charges including carjacking without a firearm, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful take of a law enforcement firearm and resisting arrest.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at 2025 Hollywood Blvd.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped Hollywood police in stopping Hill.