Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

A Hollywood producer has been charged with murder in the drug overdose deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles prosecutors announced Tuesday.

David Brian Pearce, 40, faces two counts each of murder and of the sale and transport of a controlled substance in connection to the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who were dumped outside Southern California hospitals on Nov. 13, 2021.

Pearce, of Beverly Hills, was already facing sexual assault charges in connection to attacks on four women. But prosecutors on Tuesday announced additional counts related to three more victims in assaults stretching back to 2007.

Pearce's pal, Brandt Osborn, 42, has also been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. His lawyer, Michael Artan, said his client denies any wrongdoing.

"We assume there may be additional charges that come up in the future," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday at a news conference, urging other victims to come forward. "We believe there may possibly be additional victims out there."

Pearce, who was arrested in December, was already in custody on $1 million bond. Osborn is expected to turn himself in on Monday when he and Pearce are scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

"My client strongly denies all of the allegations — including the recent homicide charges," Pearce's lawyer, Jacob Glucksman, told Fox News Digital. "The DA’s office sees a lot of smoke but based on the weak evidence there appears to be very little fire."

Giles, 24, and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were reportedly last seen attending a party at a Los Angeles warehouse. Authorities believe they then went to Pearce’s townhouse, where the victims were given drugs and overdosed.

Masked men in a car with no license plates allegedly left Giles' lifeless body outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, officials said.

Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital and died 11 days later.

The women died from overdoses and had several drugs in their systems, including cocaine and fentanyl for Giles and cocaine and ecstasy for Cabrales-Arzola, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

