Hollywood social justice advocate Michael Latt fatally shot in his home by an intruder, police say

A man killed in his West Los Angeles home on Monday has been identified by police as social justice advocate and key Hollywood figure Michael Latt.

Latt, 33, was fatally shot by an intruder at around 6 p.m., said Los Angeles Police. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

As the founder of social impact marketing agency "Lead With Love," Latt led campaigns alongside major artists and brands, including "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, Netflix, and "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins. He was the son of film producer David Latt and Michelle Satter, the founding senior director at the Sundance Institute.

“Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week,” wrote Satter in a post on X. “Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change.”

Suspect Jameelah Michl was arrested from Latt's home on Alandele Avenue. Police said the 36-year-old woman lived in her car. She is being held on charges of murder and armed burglary with $3 million bail.

In a post on Latt's Instagram by his family, celebrities and activists, including Golden Globe award-winning actress America Ferrera, "How To Get Away With Murder" actor Kendrick Sampson, and "The Hangover" producer Scott Budnick, expressed their condolences.

"Michael was a shining beacon of selfless kindness and consistency," wrote “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams wrote in a comment. "We've all been incredibly blessed to know him and that such goodness surrounds us still."

The investigation into Latt's murder is ongoing, said the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com