Hollywood Stars Are Lining Up to Shower Lauren Boebert’s Opponent With Cash

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is facing stiff opposition from the entertainment industry, according to a new report. A host of Hollywood A-listers have been lining up to donate to her opponent, Adam Frisch, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Boebert in 2022, Newsweek reported Monday. The names include Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and Eagles founding member Don Henley, among others. The news website reviewed campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission and found that more than a dozen actors, musicians, and filmmakers have donated to Frisch. He managed to raise over $3.38 million in the third quarter, nearly four times Boebert’s fundraising total. Boebert subsequently claimed that he was receiving “Soros dark money” in a Nov. 30 post on X, formerly Twitter. She concluded her message with a call for support, writing, “If we lose Colorado’s 3rd District, the House is in MAJOR jeopardy of falling into Democrat hands.”

With the end-of-month deadline upon us, I'm asking each and every one of you for help ensuring my campaign has the resources to win.



If we lose Colorado's 3rd District, the House is in MAJOR jeopardy of falling into Democrat hands.



My opponent has plenty of funding from Soros… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 30, 2023

Read it at Newsweek

Read more at The Daily Beast.