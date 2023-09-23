Hollywood strike negotiations to enter fourth day

Another day of negotiations has wrapped without a deal to end the strike that has largely frozen the entertainment industry.

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will meet again for bargaining Saturday, the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement late Friday.

"Thank you for the wonderful show of support on the picket lines today!" the statement said. "It means so much to us as we continue to work toward a deal that writers deserve."

Studio heads joined marathon talks Thursday — the second day of negotiations — that lasted more than 10 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav and Comcast’s NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley (NBC News is owned by Comcast) were all at the bargaining table for the second day of talks in Los Angeles, the source said.

Though a deal was not reached, the source said the two sides were "inching closer" to an agreement.

Progress was made on some of the biggest issues, the source said, including writers’ demands for greater royalties for their work, known in the industry as residuals, and stricter protections against the use of artificial intelligence. But there are still several sticking points that are yet to be resolved, the source said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Thursday that she felt "very encouraged" by the continued negotiations.

"The entertainment industry is a fundamental pillar of our economy, directly impacting not just those who work in the industry, but the thousands of small businesses that support the industry every day," she said. "I will continue to be in touch with all parties involved."

"Let’s get this deal done," Bass said.

WGA members have been on strike since early May. Actors joined the picket line in July in a separate dispute, bringing production on many Hollywood television shows and films to a halt.

The strike has had a major impact on the industry.

High-profile releases have been pushed back, while production has been stopped on widely anticipated films like “Gladiator 2” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two," along with popular shows like “Stranger Things” and “Yellowstone.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com