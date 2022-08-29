Hollywood Walk Of Fame Closed After Teenager Is Shot In The Early Morning Hours

This morning, a 17- year- old male was shot to death close to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The area between Orange Street and La Brea Avenue is closed in both directions while authorities investigate.

The Los Angeles Times reports, “a shooting was reported about 1:08 a.m.”

When police arrived, they found the 17- year- old’s body riddled with gunshot wounds and a firearm nearby. All efforts to resuscitate him on site and at the hospital were unsuccessful.

The Los Angeles Times went on to say, “the teenager was with another suspect, described as a man around 5 feet 10 and wearing dark clothing. They confronted a group of people at Hollywood and Sycamore, according to authorities. The teenager and the second male suspect started firing at the group as they ran away.”

It’s believed by authorities that the 17 year old was “likely shot multiple times by the other suspect as they were trying to shoot at the group.”

The other suspect remains at large. Authorities won’t release the identity of the deceased until the next of kin is notified.