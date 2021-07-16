Hollywood Walk of Fame suspect dead after shot by police: report

A suspect seen with what appeared to be a gun along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles was shot and killed by responding police Thursday, according to a report.

The suspect was spotted around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

After the shooting, police found that the suspect’s gun was a replica, not a real weapon, the station reported. The wounded man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his wounds, the report said.

A woman who was near the scene at the time was hospitalized for an unspecified injury, according to the station.

No police officers were injured. A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard was closed for hours as police investigated the incident, according to FOX 11.