Holmdel cops hunting for more suspects after car thieves flee crash on Middletown Road

HOLMDEL - One suspect has been arrested following a car theft incident that resulted in a crash in Holmdel early Thursday morning, but police are still looking for more suspects, authorities said.

There was still a heavy police presence in the area as of Thursday morning, according to Holmdel Police, and one or two additional suspects are still being sought. One of them may be a Black man wearing all-black clothing with red sneakers.

At 2:07 a.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a silver BMW exit the Garden State Parkway onto Red Hill Road, Holmdel Police said. The car, which had been reported stolen from Orange, immediately fled when the officer was spotted, crashing on Middletown Road near the intersection of Crawfords Corner Road.

Three male suspects got out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area between Middletown Road and Crawfords Corner Road, police said. Holmdel and Middletown police set up a perimeter and began searching the area.

Police asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for anyone matching the description of the suspects, as well as review their surveillance cameras and contact the department with any footage that might be useful to the investigation.

"We have no reason to believe that these individuals pose a threat to our residents, but we ask that you avoid approaching them and contact [the department] immediately if you see them," Holmdel Police said.

