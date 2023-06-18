Holmdel Police seeking 13-year-old hit-and-run suspect

HOLMDEL – Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident with a stolen car early Saturday that also involved two teen-age girls.

Authorities would offer no more details on Sunday, but a posting on the Holmdel Police Department Facebook page indicated the incident occurred Saturday at 4:20 a.m. on Laurel Avenue near Highway 35.

Police stated that the driver stopped the vehicle when officers sought to pull him over, but then pulled away at a high rate of speed before crashing on Middle Road at Laurel Avenue.

Officers apprehended two, 13-year-old girls who were passengers in the vehicle, but the driver, a 13-year-old boy, fled on foot. Police did not disclose the identities of the girls, saying only that they were from Neptune.

The suspect is described as a “black male, wearing black sweatpants, a white hooded sweatshirt and missing both shoes.” Police added that they do not believe the suspect is a threat to the public but are asking residents to contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 with any information.

