Holmdel Students’ Most Recent SAT Scores Higher Than State Average

HOLMDEL, NJ — The Murphy administration issued its annual School Performance Reports for the 2020-21 school year last week, amid concerns about learning loss in the Garden State during COVID-19 and canceled state assessments.

Although benchmark performance tests have been suspended for the 2020 and 2021 school years, the report revealed other indicators of student learning, such as student graduation rates and SAT scores.



During the 2020-21 school year, the average math score for the SAT in New Jersey was 560; the average reading/writing score was 557, with an average combined score of roughly 1,110 (up from an average of 1,072 the year before). A perfect score on the test would be a combined 1,600, or 800 in each section. The college readiness benchmarks are 480 for reading, and 530 for math, according to the report.



At Holmdel High School roughly 85 percent of the students who were seniors in 2020-21 took the SAT tests. They had a combined score average of 1,221, according to the state Education Department report, with a 609 on reading and 612 on the math portion.

This article originally appeared on the Holmdel-Hazlet Patch