Holmes County Library rolls out outreach van available for events

The bookmobile program has been a staple of the Holmes County District Public Library system, traveling the back country roads and delivering materials to the far reaches of the county since 1958.

At one time, Holmes County’s bookmobile circulated more items per capita than any other library in the country. Sixty-six years later, the bookmobile still plays an integral role in reaching as many county residents as possible.

To that end, the library now has an outreach van that will supplement traditional bookmobile service and increase library access and community outreach.

The Ford Transit cargo van measures 22 feet in length compared to the system’s two 34-foot-long bookmobiles. The smaller footprint will expand the types of venues and events that the library will be able to attend and offers a more fuel efficient option.

Holmes County District Public Library debuts its new outreach van.

Additionally, the van is equipped with a lift which will allow for the unloading of carts of books to be transported into a facility.

After a long wait due to supply chain delays, the library took delivery of the Ford Transit cargo van in July. Debuting during Kids Day at the 2023 Holmes County Fair, fairgoers enjoyed crafts and activities under the shade of the vehicle’s canopy. Throughout the fall season the van has been making deliveries to nursing homes, schools, and other agencies.

The van was acquired thanks to federal Institute of Museum and Library Services funds, granted through the State Library of Ohio.

According to Library Director Paula Cicconetti, community outreach programs are being scheduled for the spring and summer.

Anyone who would like the van to be a part of and event should contact the library at 330-674-5972 for availability and program offerings.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Holmes library outreach van supplements bookmobile service