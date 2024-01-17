The Holmes County Spelling Bee ends in a tie
The Holmes County Spelling Bee ends in a tie
The Holmes County Spelling Bee ends in a tie
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
Tomlinson becomes the only woman currently hosting a late-night network TV show.
Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.
Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Burt's Bees fave too: 'Smooth, long-lasting and beautifu!l'
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based front-end development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all your gizmos and gadgets.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 15,000 five-star fans.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
Missions scheduled to launch in the next few years are the first steps of a bold plan to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface, but skeptics say these ideas are nothing but science fiction.
Homebuilder KB Home said this week that housing demand has improved "significantly" as interest rates have come down.
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
“How often do you get a chance to watch a TV show today and own something from it tomorrow?”
BlackRock has yet again cut the value of its holding in Byju's, slashing the implied valuation of the Indian startup to about $1 billion from $22 billion in early 2022, according to disclosures made by the asset manager. At the end of October last year, BlackRock said it valued Byju's shares at about $209.6 apiece, down from the peak of $4,660 in 2022, implying a valuation of $990 million. The asset manager, like other mutual fund investors, makes multiple disclosures about its portfolio in a year, but doesn't explain its rationale behind any valuation adjustments.
The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.