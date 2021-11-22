Holmes to resume testifying in Theranos fraud trial

FILE PHOTO: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives for a hearing at a federal court in San Jose
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jody Godoy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jody Godoy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to retake the stand on Monday to defend against charges of defrauding investors and patients about the now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion.

More than 50 journalists and spectators gathered on Monday outside the courthouse in San Jose, California, where Holmes is on trial.

Once touted as the Steve Jobs of biotech, Holmes, 37, is accused of making false claims about Theranos, including that its technology could run a range of diagnostic tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory testing with a drop of blood from a finger prick.

She has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy, and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Theranos' fortunes waned after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles starting in 2015 that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.

Over the course of the two-month trial, jurors have heard testimony from more than two dozen prosecution witnesses, including patients and investors whom prosecutors say were deceived by Holmes.

The most serious charges of wire fraud require prosecutors to prove Holmes acted with intent to defraud.

Holmes on Friday said that her work at Theranos led her to believe in the company's technology.

Defense attorney Lance Wade told jurors during opening statements in September that Holmes had been a young, hardworking entrepreneur who underestimated the obstacles Theranos faced.

Defendants are not required to testify in criminal cases, but sometimes do so in a bid to create reasonable doubt about their guilt by punching holes in the prosecution's case.

A major risk is that prosecutors can cross examine them, in an effort to expose possible inconsistencies or lies in their testimony.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in San Jose; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes: Disgraced start-up founder to return to stand to defend herself at Theranos trial

    The 37-year-old entrepreneur charmed heavyweight investors, dazzled the media, and has become a cult feminist figure, but now faces ‘the biggest sales meeting of her life’

  • Closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begin today

    The mostly white jury will hear defense lawyers’ claim that the Black jogger was shot in self-defense Kevin Gough, attorney for the three men accused of chasing and murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Photograph: Octavio Jones/AP Attorneys began closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the US criminal legal system. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were expected

  • US stock futures edge higher on economic optimism, despite soaring European COVID cases

    US stocks have stayed strong throughout the year and are still near record highs, but investors are keeping an eye on the situation in Europe.

  • 3 injured in shooting Sunday morning at Kansas City apartment complex, police say

    One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick says he could leave the company if he doesn't fix its problems quickly.

  • Browns escape with 13-10 victory over Lions

    The Browns had a lot of trouble with the Lions on a rainy day in Cleveland. But in the end, running back Nick Chubb was able to run his team to a 13-10 victory. Cleveland built a 13-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown run by receiver Jarvis Landry and a 5-yard touchdown by Chubb in [more]

  • What time is the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game in Week 13?

    What time is the Penn State-Michigan State football game?

  • Nelly Korda at peace with season after falling short of CME Globe, Player of the Year

    “I wish I could have kind of given it a better run, but in all, I think I had a great year,” Korda said Sunday at the CME Globe Tour Champ.

  • Coby White comes up big in his 1st home game of the season as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 109-103 to improve to 12-5

    For months, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been waiting for a game like Sunday night’s 109-103 win over the New York Knicks. For White, it wasn’t about the win or even his 14-point performance. It was about confidence, the only true antidote to the uncertainty that follows recovery from a major injury like the torn labrum White suffered in the offseason. In his first three games on the ...

  • Michigan football jumps, Michigan State takes big tumble in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.

  • GoFundMe Website Lifts Ban On Rittenhouse Fundraisers After Acquittal

    The GoFundMe website has announced its ban on fundraisers for Kyle Rittenhouse has been lifted following his acquittal on Friday. The site previously banned Rittenhouse legal defense fundraisers because he was accused of a violent crime. His exoneration in his trial on Friday cleared that hurdle. “If someone is acquitted of those charges, as Rittenhouse was […]

  • Trump Reportedly Wants To Unseat Alabama GOP Gov. Ivey Over Canceled Rally

    An aide told The Wall Street Journal that the park picked for Trump's July Fourth rally doesn't allow partisan events and Ivey had nothing to do with it.

  • POST GAME REPORT: Alabama clinches SEC West crown with win over Arkansas

    Alabama, with the win over Arkansas, clinches the SEC West title and a spot in the SEC Championship game against UGA on Dec. 4.

  • Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

    Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

  • Chinese tennis star who accused CCP bigwig of sexual misconduct will appear in public 'soon,' state media claim

    Chinese tennis star who accused CCP bigwig of sexual misconduct will appear in public 'soon,' state media claim

  • Crypto group tries to claw back fees after failed Constitution bid

    The 17,000+ cryptocurrency enthusiasts who collectively funded a losing $40 million bid to purchase a copy of the U.S. Constitution last week face a new hurdle in getting their money back: transaction fees.How it works: The ConstitutionDAO group used Ethereum to build its war chest, and contributors paid "gas fees" — essentially, network transaction costs — that observers estimated to run about $50 per transaction.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That di

  • Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

    Musk did not provide any further details in his tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1462679109952282627. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals and legacy automakers, some analysts believe supply-chain issues could raise costs and negatively affect margins.

  • Rittenhouse escaped accountability; society escapes common sense.

    Op-Ed: His lawyers argued self-defense. I guess I would argue that he should never have been in that position in the first place.

  • The new Apple AirPods Pro are selling for a massive $79 discount during Black Friday 2021

    Score the Apple AirPods Pro, one of the most popular pairs of earbuds ever, with this Black Friday discount at Amazon right now.

  • Vehicle speeds through Wisconsin holiday parade

    A vehicle sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, including a group of young dancers waving pompoms.Shawn Reilly is the Waukesha city mayor:"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I'm deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache."A video posted online showed a red SUV speeding down the street of a parade and appearing to run over people before crowds sprinted down sidewalks to help victims.Chief of Police Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been removed after the incident, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.He added that an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.The city police posted on its Facebook that 5 people have been confirmed dead and over 40 injured, but numbers may change as more information is made available.It's unknown whether the incident was related to terrorism, but an earlier shelter-in-place order had been lifted in the town, according to Thompson.A woman told local news that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old.Another witness, Jesus Ochoa described what he saw when filming on his phone, "I went a bit further down to see what had really happened and already a lot of people were injured and were being assisted on the floor, a lot of injured, a lot of children. Unfortunately, a lot of children were involved in this act."Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, others by police and family and friends, according to authorities.