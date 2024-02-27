Holmes Siding Contractors expanding to Killbuck, growing in Millersburg and Newark

KILLBUCK –– Holmes Siding Contractors has announced a $13.2 million investment to construct a new facility in Killbuck, while expanding facilities in Millersburg and Newark.

The projects are targeted to create 60 full-time positions and $5.9 million in new annual payroll. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.749%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. JobsOhio also plans to provide additional assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

Due to growing industry demand, the company’s existing facility is at max capacity. This investment includes the construction of a new, 165,000 square foot building, which is more than twice the size of the existing building. It will allow for expanding manufacturing operations and meet the demands of its customers.

Holmes Manufacturing building in Killbuck

The company manufactures aluminum building products and sells them to distributors across the U.S. The proposed project will support the construction of a new manufacturing facility to meet growing demand, serve new customers and implement a comprehensive growth plan.

“It has been a challenge for us to have the space we need with the growth opportunities we have had over the last two decades,” said company President Todd W. Kandel in a press release. “We are looking forward to our new building in Killbuck where we will have room to accommodate our customers and their needs.”

Founded in 1984, Holmes Siding Contractors is a locally-owned and operated business based in Millersburg. Holmes Siding Contractors, doing business as Holmes Manufacturing, based in Killbuck manufactures and sells aluminum building products.

“We were thrilled to learn of Holmes Siding Contractors’ planned expansion in Holmes County and are pleased to have the opportunity to help support the company’s sustained growth,” said Mark Leininger, executive director of Holmes County Economic Development, in a press release. “We look forward to following progress as the new facility takes shape and wish Todd and his partners many years of continued success."

The project is in cooperation with JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Holmes County Economic Development Council. JosOhio and OhioSE will also be assisting with talent retention and recruitment strategies.

