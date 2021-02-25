Holocaust memorial dedicated to Jewish children is toppled by vandals, Oklahoma cops say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

Vandals toppled statues dedicated to children who died in the Holocaust at a Jewish museum in Oklahoma, police say.

Tulsa police are searching for two suspects seen in surveillance videos knocking down the statues and trying to steal them from The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. The five statues each are filled with 2,000 rocks bearing the names of Jewish children killed by Nazis in the Holocaust.

The museum discovered the vandalism Wednesday morning, police say.

“You come out and your car’s been egged — that’s not great,” Lt. William White said in a Facebook video. “But when you have statues dedicated to the children that lost their lives in one of the greatest tragedies in humankind, obliviously there’s a different tier there.”

The museum estimated the suspects caused more than $15,000 in damage, police say.

Over the past several months, other Jewish sites have endured vandalism with anti-Semitic messages.

In Boise, Idaho, an Anne Frank memorial was vandalized with swastika stickers stating “we are everywhere” in December, the Idaho Statesman reported.

A Jewish temple in Spokane, Washington, was defaced with red swastikas spray painted on its walls this month, McClatchy News reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what makes peace between the Israelis and Palestinians impossible

    The geography of what would be the Palestinian state and the enmity between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas make peace with Israel very unlikely.

  • A woman walked into a store, complained — then stole a $15,000 ring, Key West police say

    Key West police are looking for a woman they said swiped a $15,000 diamond ring from a Duval Street jewelry store on Feb. 10.

  • Bahrain: Crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • Louisiana murder-for-hire plot goes horribly wrong

    Police say a man hired two of his friends to kill a rape victim. Instead, investigators say the suspects killed the man's sister.

  • NC woman sought ‘hitman’ to kill ex’s roommate in Fort Mill SC, police say

    A Charlotte woman was arrested after she met with an undercover police officer posing as a hitman, Fort Mill, South Carolina, police said.

  • Death of Minnesota justice’s daughter at Iowa sorority attributed to alcohol and cold

    The 21-year-old college student was found dead outside an Iowa State University sorority.

  • They were filming a movie in Haiti. Then they got kidnapped.

    The gambit was almost as impossible as any in the film “Ocean’s Eleven”: The white Toyota Hilux pickup with dark tinted windows, an official government license plate and four heavily armed bandits inside accelerated quickly, weaving in and out of traffic as it rammed vehicles and tried to run them off the road.

  • The night KKK attacked Charlie’s Place, Myrtle Beach’s melting pot during segregation

    The Sun News spoke with multiple people who lived through the KKK attack at Charlie’s Place and still live in the neighborhood. Here’s what they had to share.

  • Her Ex Called Her A “Moron,” So This Woman Got The Best Revenge Ever

    There’s never a right time to insult and name-call an ex. But perhaps one of the worst possible times to start a fight with a former fling might be while illegally and violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a last-ditch effort to forcefully overturn the 2020 presidential election results (just saying). In that case, it probably doesn’t help to insult someone while also sending video updates of your illegal activities. But that didn’t stop Richard Michetti of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania from calling his ex a “moron” via text while storming the Capitol with a violent, Trump-supporting mob, The Washington Post reports. According to the Post, Michetti reportedly took a quick break from rioting to text his ex-girlfriend. “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” the text read, per court documents. Michetti’s poor timing — and lazy insults — also resulted in his arrest. His ex, who is actually not a moron, went ahead and turned over the text messages along with photographic and video evidence to the FBI the following day. Other texts between the former couple detail Machetti’s activity during the Capitol attack. “It’s going down here,” Michetti texted around 2:06 p.m. local time. “We stormed the building they held us back with spray and tear gas and paintballs,” he said, adding that his eyes were burning as a result. But he said he felt fairly certain his efforts would successfully “stop the vote it’s fraud this is our country.” Over the course of two hours, Michetti updated his ex on his activities and sent her two videos from inside the Capitol. Around 4:30 p.m., after former president Donald Trump told his supporters to “go home,” is when Michetti called his ex a “moron.” Little did he know at the time, his “moron” ex would be the one to take him down. The following day, the woman took all her evidence of her then-boyfriend committing a government crime and bragging about it to the FBI. According to a statement of facts, the unnamed woman told the FBI that Michetti told her on January 5, the day before the riot, that he was taking a train to D.C. because he believed the election was stolen. There is still no evidence of this nearly four months later, despite Trump’s relentless claims otherwise. Michetti’s ex then spoke to FBI special agents on January 11 when she was able to identify him in other videos and photos that people had tipped off to law enforcement. He was also caught on Capitol security footage. Michetti has since been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Congress and faces up to 20 years in prison. He was released this week on unsecured bail with electronic monitoring as he awaits an upcoming court appearance on Monday, Morning Call reports. Looks like ex-girlfriends of MAGA bros are actually some of the greatest organizers of the resistance. Who would have thought? Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are Republicans Ignoring Capitol Riot VideosLindsey Graham Blamed Police For The Capitol RiotWhy Are We Rationalizing The Capitol Attack?

  • Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

    An Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said. A judge denied bail Tuesday for Lawrence Paul Anderson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart.

  • Nine Albums in and Many More to Go, Architects Want to Be ‘the New Version of Bob Dylan’

    It’s only been a little over 27 months since Architects released their deeply personal Holy Hell, but for the British metalcore veterans, that still marked the first time they’ve ever gone two full calendar years without putting out a new studio album. Now, they’re back with For Those That Wish to Exist (out…

  • 3 adults slain in Arkansas house, abducted baby found safe

    Three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect was arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

  • 2 who killed Chicago cops paroled after decades in prison

    Johnny Veal was 17 when he and another man killed Sgt. James Severin and Officer Anthony Rizzato in 1970 as they walked across a field in the Cabrini-Green public housing complex. Veal, 68, and the now 74-year-old George Knights were convicted of the murders and sentenced to 100 to 199 years. Also paroled by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board was Joseph Hurst, 77, who was convicted of killing Officer Herman Stallworth and wounding his partner after being pulled over for speeding in 1967.

  • Five people jailed for 78 years over 'revenge killing' of mum with £60 drug debt

    Alison McBlain died from 'terrible, unsurvivable injuries' when she was struck by a car.

  • 'One of a Kind' Puppy Born in Oklahoma Believed to Be the First to Survive with 6 Legs

    Skipper is "in great shape" and "moving around like a healthy puppy" after being born last week at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City

  • Aldi Is Selling A Cheesecake Swirled With Irish Cream In Case You Need St. Patrick’s Day Dessert

    Just pretend it's homemade!

  • 105 migrant children have been reunited with their parents, officials say

    On Wednesday, the parents of over 100 migrant children separated during the Trump administration have been found. A legal team is now working to reunite the families. NBC News reported a committee of pro-bono lawyers and advocates have located the parents of 105 children in their attempt to find hundreds more.

  • Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, bulldogs stolen

    TMZ obtained surveillance video that showed Ryan Fischer shot and wounded outside the star’s home in Hollywood. At least two suspects stole two French bulldogs and the third dog was not taken.

  • Solace in sculpture: the Holocaust survivor overcoming trauma through art

    In a Parisian studio, some of the works of 92-year-old sculptor Shelomo Selinger offer a glimpse into the time he spent in Nazi concentration camps, "but everything else is an ode to life," he says, because "I love the human being and I believe in Man."

  • As hospital numbers fall, fatigued staff get relief at last

    When COVID-19 patients inundated St. Louis hospitals, respiratory therapists arriving for yet another grueling shift with a dwindling supply of ventilators would often glance at their assignments and cry, heading into the locker room to collect themselves. On his most recent shift at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, there were only about 20 coronavirus patients, down from as many as 100 at the peak of the winter surge. The U.S. has seen a dramatic turnaround since December and January, when hospitals were teeming with patients after holiday gatherings and pandemic fatigue caused a surge in cases and deaths.