Holocaust Remembrance Day: A story of survival and love
Isaak Tartakovsky escaped the Germans and fled to Ukraine where he met his wife. They share their love story on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Isaak Tartakovsky escaped the Germans and fled to Ukraine where he met his wife. They share their love story on Holocaust Remembrance Day
“You have changed my life forever,” one user wrote after discovering the feature.
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
Filipino fitness trainer and TikTok influencer Justin Agustin went viral for demonstrating a military technique to help one fall asleep in two minutes. Agustin posted the TikTok video last week with the caption: “Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes!” and it has since garnered over 6.6 million views and nearly 500,000 likes, as of this writing.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
Tennessee basketball topped Florida 78-71 on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The teams had a contentious postgame handshake.
His whole face changed the second he saw them, and the footage is going viral.
Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
"If all Democrats hang together ... they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support," Graham said.
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
The family of an active mother of three who was allegedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine multiple times, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser.
The fit is sound, but would it make both teams better?
Dhaval Bhatt's toddler went to the emergency room after he burned his hand on the stove. His son was not seen by a doctor, but Bhatt's hospital bill still totaled more than $1,000. Kaiser Health News' Editor-in-Chief Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down how this happened and what you should know before visiting an emergency room.
Dustin Pedroia couldn't let David Ortiz's special night go by without dishing out some trash talk to the new Hall of Famer.
The Olton-Farwell boys basketball game on Tuesday night was postponed after officials left following the girls game.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey
Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.
Others don't think they're so nice...View Entire Post ›
Biden just extended the pause on student-loan payments for the third time but continues to stall on broad debt forgiveness Democrats are calling for.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson's disingenuous criticism of Joe Biden's hot mic moment got the treatment from the "Late Night" comedian.