In the end, Holocaust survivor couldn't outlast virus, becoming Israel's first COVID-19 fatality

Arie Even had a knack for survival.

Arie Even, 88, became the first, and so far only, Israeli to die of COVID-19. (Even family / Handout) More

As a youth, with the help of his grandfather, he managed to hide out in a countryside basement from the Nazis who slaughtered more than 500,000 Jews in his native Hungary.

At 39, while serving as an Israeli envoy to Brussels, he crammed his family of six into a Renault 8, fleeing a summer holiday in Spain when a cholera outbreak threatened to engulf them.

One year later, he survived his first heart attack.

But Even's luck finally ran out in the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

On Friday night, Even, 88, became the first, and only, Israeli thus far to die of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 fellow citizens, according to Israeli officials.

In a special exception, he was laid to rest late Saturday night at a small funeral distinguished by social distancing and otherworldly pallbearers in biohazard gear.

“He didn’t speak about the Holocaust. He didn’t discuss it with us," reflected his daughter Ofra, 50, a municipal planner, after the burial. "Only in the last few years, I’d spend Holocaust Day with him and we began talking about it."

Although an introvert and reserved in public, he instilled strong values in his children.

“Humanism was in his DNA,” said Ofra, in a conference call three of his children held with The Times.

“I remember how he’d talk to us as primary school kids,” she said, speaking about her father's concern about the treatment of Palestinians in the 1970s. “He always spoke about Israeli responsibility."

“He believed profoundly in equality, in civil rights," echoed daugher Yael, 57, an artist. "He believed that this land belonged to all of its citizens.”

Even loved history, traveling, classical music, cooking and his wife, Yona, to whom he was married for half a century until her death in 2012.

Israeli police officers walk past shuttered stores after authorities asked shop owners to close, in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, at a market in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Israel is facing a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic, which comes on the heels of the country's third inconclusive election in less than a year. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (Ariel Schalit/AP) More

Yaakov, 62, Even’s oldest son, noted that Even was highly unusual for a man of his generation, following his diplomat wife to postings as far ranging as Japan, Germany, France, India and Belgium. Giving up his own Foreign Ministry post because of a rule barring couples from both serving as diplomats, he became a customs officer.

“In the Foreign Ministry’s memorial book, my mother’s name was listed as my father’s companion, whereas in reality, the opposite was true,” said Yaakov, a software product manager.

Arie Even was born George Steiner, the eldest son in an affluent Budapest family, in 1932.

“Dad was an old-school gentleman,” Ofra said. “He grew up very well-to-do."

But whatever his family’s resources, Even felt that it was his mother’s resourcefulness that saved his life, and that of his younger brother, Ivan.

Last year, said Ofra, he told her that when his mother, Magda, received a warning from the Swedish Embassy about their imminent arrest, she took both her sons to the tram, and told them, ‘I’ll get on in front, and you get on in back — and if something happens run.’”