Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Holocaust survivor Joseph Zalman Kleinman gestures to the arm he prefers to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, in Jerusalem. Kleinman who lived through through the Auschwitz death camp and testified against Adolf Eichmann in the Nazi commander's trial in Jerusalem, died Tuesday in Israel. He was 91. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Joseph Zalman Kleinman, a Holocaust survivor who survived the Auschwitz death camp and testified against Adolf Eichmann in the Nazi commander's trial in Jerusalem, died Tuesday, Israeli media reported. He was 91.

The cause of death was not immediately released. Kleinman was one of fewer than 180,000 remaining Holocaust survivors in Israel.

Kleinman was born in Slovakia in January 1930 and was deported by Nazi Germany to the camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 14. His father, mother and sister were killed at Auschwitz, one of the most notorious Nazi death camps in occupied Poland.

“In the summer of 1944, 3,000 young men aged 14 to 16 were gathered at Auschwitz ... in tough conditions, acute starvation. We were there the whole summer and then at the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur and Simchat Torah (Jewish high holidays), nearly everyone was exterminated,” he said.

Eichmann, one of Nazi Germany’s main organizers of the Holocaust, was captured by Israeli Mossad agents outside Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1960. He was put on trial in Jerusalem in 1961 and found guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people and war crimes. He was executed the following year.

In testimony during the trial, Kleinman told the court about the conditions in Auschwitz, and how he avoided being executed as ordered by Josef Mengele, the Nazi officer and physician known as the “Angel of Death."

After his liberation by American forces from a concentration camp near Dachau, Germany, Kleinman rode “an enormous train, with two large locomotives pulling it, that started moving southwards” through Europe, he later told archivists at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

“At every train station, Italians would alight from the train, returning to homes they hadn’t seen in years. All the townspeople waited for this train with refreshments, here and there even a welcoming orchestra. Every station, people would get off, but for us Jews — no one was waiting for us."

Kleinman immigrated to Israel after the war.

Earlier this year, he spoke to The Associated Press after receiving his coronavirus vaccine shots. He recounted that he came into repeated contact with disease, both during his time at Auschwitz and after, As the war was coming to an end, Jews were placed in camps for the internally displaced.

Kleinman encouraged others to go get the coronavirus vaccine. “Don’t neglect this thing. It must be done, and the fact is it saves people,” he said.

Kleinman was laid to rest Tuesday in Jerusalem.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya probes curfew police after 'sick baby dies'

    Officers allegedly blocked a taxi that was taking a four-month-old to hospital.

  • German FA panel to investigate president over Nazi remark

    Embattled German Football Association president Fritz Keller has been ordered to explain to the governing body's disciplinary committee the comparison he made of his own deputy to a notorious Nazi-era judge.

  • Young, Muslim and progressive: is another AOC-style upset brewing in New York?

    Rana Abdelhamid, the daughter of Egyptian immigrants, is seeking to oust a veteran congresswoman in a Democratic primary Rana Abdelhamid: ‘My history in this district is rooted in my organizing, in my community, in my spirituality, in my education. I feel really connected.’ Photograph: Rana for Congress Steinway is a bustling and noisy street in the Queens neighborhood of Astoria. The area locally referred to as “Little Egypt” is brimming with people grocery shopping and bicyclists rushing in and out of shawarma shops to deliver their next order. It’s a north African, south-west Asian neighborhood made up of small businesses like halal butcher shops, hookah lounges and Middle Eastern restaurants. For Rana Abdelhamid, this neighborhood is home. On 14 April, Abdelhamid announced her run against the incumbent Democratic congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to represent New York’s 12th congressional district, a region made up of a significant portion of Manhattan’s East Side, Astoria and north Brooklyn. It ranges from the fantastically wealthy penthouse apartments that line Manhattan’s Central Park to the struggling working-class areas where Abdelhamid grew up. If elected, Abdelhamid would be one of the youngest members to ever serve in Congress and the third Muslim woman ever elected to the House.She has received the endorsement of Justice Democrats, a powerful progressive activist group that was instrumental in the victories of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman in their respective New York primary elections. Just as AOC and Bowman beat long-established Democrats and then rapidly ascended to prominence on left of the party, so Justice Democrats hope Abdelhamid will continue the trend of a leftwing revolution sweeping across New York City that has already had a major impact on national American politics. “My history in this district is rooted in my organizing, in my community, in my spirituality, in my education. I feel really connected. It comes from a place of love. This is why I’m doing it,” she told the Guardian in an interview at an outdoor cafe in Astoria. As someone who has fought tirelessly for her community against racism and economic insecurity, we are proud to support @RanaForCongress and her campaign for progressive change. #NY12 https://t.co/V7tQT9LuTh— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 14, 2021 Abdelhamid is confident she can win too. “[Justice Democrats] know we can win this. It gives me, my team and my community a lot of confidence. It makes me feel like I’m a part of a broader movement – a movement for progressive politics in this country,” she said. In Maloney, Abdelhamid faces a formidable opponent. Maloney, who has been in office since before her opponent was born, is one of the most senior Democrats in the House. The chair of the powerful oversight committee, Maloney has called herself a progressive in the past but Abdelhamid said that couldn’t be farther from the truth. “This is someone who voted yes on the Iraq war. Quite frankly, leadership isn’t just a word. It’s a practice. It’s outcomes. It’s how you’re connected to communities. It’s how people who are represented experience life. If she’s calling herself a progressive, it’s because she understands the tide is turning. People want to elect progressives. She recognizes that,” she said. Twenty twenty-one is shaping up to be a busy year for the 27-year-old political hopeful who began her campaign just one day after the start of Ramadan. On top of hitting the campaign trail and planning a wedding, Abdelhamid is now also fasting. The young candidate has already had to break her fast in the middle of meetings, but she called the chaotic timing of her political debut “actually kind of beautiful”. Abdelhamid’s father ran a highly sought after halal deli, one of the first of its kind in the community. When he couldn’t make the rent to keep the shop open, the business closed and he drove a taxi cab to make ends meet. Born to Egyptian immigrant parents, Abdelhamid grew up in a one-bedroom apartment alongside her three siblings in the 12th district. Now, she’s looking for a chance to represent it. “A lot of working-class immigrants came here in the 80s and early 90s, like my father and my mom. They basically built this neighborhood from scratch. There were no shops like this,” she said, pointing to Duzan, the quick and casual Middle Eastern shawarma restaurant behind her. “There was one Greek pastry shop. There was definitely no mosque. I saw growing up how aunties and uncles built these institutions, built these small businesses with so little. Mothers selling their gold as Egyptian women to be able to fundraise to build these walls.” Steinway is now home to the Al-Iman Mosque, a tall, bright pink center point in the street. The grand building replaced a smaller version nextdoor due to a growing demand for a place of worship for Muslims in the area. For Abdelhamid, it served as a community center where she could make friends and take karate lessons, in which she now has a first-degree black belt. In the years following the attacks of 9/11, she recalled her mosque being surveilled by the FBI and NYPD advertisements for voluntary informants. “Overnight, I was seen as a Muslim. They would make terrorist jokes [at school] and so I felt a deep sense of isolation. People were very scared. They would change their name if they could. For me, this neighborhood was so important because I went to the mosque every single week. It was the only place where I felt not ashamed of my identity as a young girl. Where people said my name right. I felt comfortable in hijab and didn’t feel the need to take it off as soon as I walked down the street,” she said. At a time when Muslim American women were removing their hijabs out of fear of being profiled or harassed, Abdelhamid decided to embrace one. Two years later, she was attacked by a man who tried to rip off her headscarf. “Right after that incident, I just remember not speaking. I remember that because I talk a lot. I didn’t tell my parents for such a long time. My parents were scared and heartbroken but also defiant. That gave me strength. They’re not scared and I shouldn’t be scared either. For a lot of Muslim women post 9/11, it was a reclamation of identity. Definitely early on, when I wore my hijab, it was an act of ‘I‘m not gonna be ashamed. I’m going to be proud. I’m not going to fall to these narratives that are vilifying people that I love the most.’ ” Abdelhamid has a formidable adversary in Carolyn Maloney, who is chair of the House oversight committee. Photograph: Tom Williams/AP Maloney was criticized for a 2001 stunt in which she donned a burqa on the House floor in an attempt to garner support for the United States invasion of Afghanistan. In her speech, she said: “I salute the Bush administration for balancing war with compassion, for dropping food as well as bombs,” which struck a chord with Abdelhamid who said she feared for her and her mother’s life at the time. “This is someone who wore a burqa on the House floor as a costume. When you look at the time in which she did that, as hijab-wearing women, we were afraid to walk down the street,” Abdelhamid said. “To this day, women who wear hijab, burqa, niqab are criminalized across the world. She was wearing it to justify a narrative that we are oppressed. My activism and organizing started both because of my class identity and because of my ethno-religious identity growing up Muslim in post-9/11 New York. They are both connected to this neighborhood.” At the top of Abdelhamid’s agenda is housing justice. Abdelhamid herself has been priced out of her neighborhood, along with her family, which means she does not live in the district – a fact the New York State Democratic Committee was quick to point out. “Right now, my family and I live a couple of blocks outside of the district. Like many working-class people, you don’t base where you live off district lines, it’s based off of community and where you can afford to live,” she said. A staunch supporter of AOC’s Green New Deal for public housing, Abdelhamid blames gentrification and soaring rent prices for her family’s living situation which forced them to move several times throughout her childhood. “I remember the first time we received an eviction notice. Our landlord sold the business to a developer and just kept increasing the rent. They were really trying to push us out. Oftentimes, it happens when there are massive real estate developers that don’t take into account the cultural needs, the economic needs, the needs of working-class communities, the needs of communities that built neighborhoods,” she said. Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman won their elections while Trump, who served to galvanize progressives, was in office. Asked if she was worried about energizing leftwing support post-Trump, Abdelhamid said: “I’m not concerned. I feel really strongly that we’ll be able to excite young people, people of color, Black folks, working-class people, immigrant communities across this district. Anyone who is really excited about a progressive ideology who wants to see something different is going to rally behind this campaign. People understand that progressive movement and progressive change is a long fight that is not going to happen overnight. The change that we’re seeking is going to require sustained levels of organizing, and this is part of that.”

  • Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India

    Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world's biggest COVID-19 surge. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment. "The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India's time of need," the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.

  • Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

    France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist. The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypt's fleet of the advanced warplane to 54, second only to the French air force. The sale makes good on France's policy of not conditioning its economic and defense cooperation with Egypt on progress on human rights.

  • ‘Never again’ starts in school. Time to update Holocaust curriculum in Florida | Opinion

    Once only found on the extreme fringes of society, Holocaust denial, revisionism and anti-Semitism have seeped into our communities, houses of worship and, sadly, into our schools. When the principal of a public school in Boca Raton told a parent that, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” it made international headlines, and he was fired. It also led many parents and School Board members to ask how the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was being taught in our schools.

  • Alex Salmond admits he feels 'sad' over bitter feud with Nicola Sturgeon

    Alex Salmond has admitted he feels "sad" that his relationship with Nicola Sturgeon has broken down after she revealed she had previously loved her former friend and mentor. The former First Minister, who has launched a rival party to Ms Sturgeon’s SNP and has accused her husband of conspiring to have him wrongly jailed, also denied a report that he had boasted that he could have "destroyed" his former protégé if he had wanted to. Mr Salmond spectacularly fell out with Ms Sturgeon, who he had been close to for decades, in 2018 after she refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against him. A major rift then turned toxic after Mr Salmond was charged with sexual offences and accused allies of Ms Sturgeon of plotting to have him imprisoned. He also publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him - an allegation that could have ended her political career. Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon has regularly attacked him for failing to show contrition for inappropriate conduct towards female staffers, which he admitted in court, before he was cleared of all charges.

  • 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Says a Las Vegas Announcement Is Coming ‘Very Soon’

    ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the judges of 'American Idol' after Disney Night on Sunday.

  • Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

    An avowed antisemite who testified that he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a news release.

  • Couple discovers live WWII Japanese Navy bomb while doing yard work in Missouri

    “We’re lucky we found it before we started excavating.”

  • COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains

    You probably know someone who never got COVID but whose whole life was transformed by the pandemic; it now has a meaning. They were the most cautious, the most locked down, the most disgusted by “deniers” in the White House or in their extended family. They didn’t see their adult parents for over a year. They refused in-person-learning options for their kids. The pandemic warped their relationship to their neighbors, whom they now treated as vectors of disease, and even as moral cretins because they did yard work without a mask. They posted their second “Fauci ouchie” on Instagram a month ago. But they are still double-masking or even putting goggles on their children, even infants, because they read something about COVID spreading through their eyes. At some point, the pandemic — the provisional and practical judgments in favor of caution that can justify restrictive behaviors — became an unshakeable moral purpose. Actual weighing of risks went out the window: There’s a deadly disease out there; my actions can contribute to the end of the disease or to its spreading in perpetuity. It’s as if a circuit has been fused. While caution and restrictive behavior can be justified by a conscience informed by the risks, the human mind can also make calculations based on superstition. And one frighteningly common one is the equation of science with truth, fear with realism, and caution with virtue. In individuals, we can easily observe these sorts of calculations, with personal tragedies large and small: people who missed out on one last comforting grasp of the hands before a loved one died, or whose marriages were wrecked by the atmosphere of fear and paranoia. But the problem is clearly social as well as political. Once the truth-caution-virtue circuit was fused, we found it much harder to introduce good news and new information. We lost the capacity to acknowledge the provisional nature of our judgments. The fact that a huge portion of the vulnerable population in America has been vaccinated — in many counties well over 70 percent of people 65 and older are now fully vaccinated —doesn’t change behavior as fast as the news about the virus altered our behavior last spring. This is made worse because the “costs” of much mitigating behavior are mostly diffuse. They are in the depressed business environment for entertainment, food, and tourism. Or we see them in the heightened levels of depression that people experience because of prolonged social isolation. Many people who had the financial option of making their lockdown super-tight simply don’t go out enough to realize how free and sociable most people in their community have been. They have become unused to the risks and the pleasures of life that the less fearful or the more essential workers never could get away from. And this faulty equivalence of truth, fear, and caution doesn’t afflict only individuals or the environment of major cities. It afflicts our institutions. It is why the Centers for Disease Control can get bullied by the teachers’ union into delaying its recommendation to fully reopen schools. The teachers’ unions have no public-health expertise, no special knowledge of epidemiology. What they had on their side was a pervasive reflex that more caution can never be wrong or harmful. The association of danger with permissiveness has warped the “expert class” that is supposed to inform the public. Throughout the pandemic, public-health officials have betrayed their view that they do not trust the public with good news; they seem to fear that an inch given will be a mile taken. And so, even during one of the most successful vaccine rollouts in the world, CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned of “impending doom” just a month ago. But no doom was in the offing. And the expert class has also corrupted itself. The short circuit of the pandemic has led to a dramatic tightening of groupthink among public-health pundits. One would normally expect that a variety of experts would come up with a variety of recommendations, precisely because, like everyone else, they value the risks differently. But instead, public-health pontificators have tried to guard their authority with an ersatz sheen of unanimity. When Dr. Martin Kulldorff expressed his view that the pause of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would do more harm than good, the CDC threw him off its vaccine-safety advisory committee. Four days later, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was made available again, but the visible dissent was too much to abide. Kulldorff had pioneered many of the processes by which the CDC detects the safety of vaccines. But he had expressed his view that the urge to vaccinate everyone was as superstitious as being anti-vaccine. Twitter, preposterously, put a misinformation tag on this tweet, based on the superstition that there is only one valid “expert” answer — and no valid debates among experts. Kulldorff’s worst crime, apparently, was expressing his views in person in the presence of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. I used to think that the COVID era would snap to a close once vaccines removed the danger from the most vulnerable — and that the human urge to connect would assert itself dramatically in a new roaring ’20s. Now I’m not so sure. A significant portion of the public and some of our leading institutions have internalized entirely new habits of thought and life. The circuit between truth, science, fear, and caution and virtue needs to be unwired — and reprogrammed.

  • Poles give up grilling and drinking to queue for the J&J jab

    For Poles, the May long weekend is usually a time for grilling, socializing and drinking. Queues snaked around street corners in cities like Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw, with some lining up as early as 1 a.m., according to media reports, as the government offered the one-dose vaccine for all comers aged 36 or over. The campaign comes as Poland has endured a third wave of the pandemic, with new cases topping 30,000 a day and almost 1,000 daily deaths.

  • Suspicion and separation: After deadly stampede, Israel examines role of ultra-Orthodox

    “It’s a call for rethinking what is it that we didn’t do right,” said Yehoshua Pfeffer, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Jerusalem.

  • Letters to the editor: Critical race theory, social justice teaching, higher education, lies

    Letters to the editor on teaching critical race theory and social justice in higher education and lies from the left.

  • How the documentary 'Street Gang' tells 'vast story' of influential 'Sesame Street'

    The new documentary 'Street Gang' delves into the origins of 'Sesame Street' and the creators of the influential children's program.

  • Rory McIlroy returns to happy place as he aims to gain USPGA Championship boost

    Rory McIlroy will arrive at the Wells Fargo Championship on his 32nd birthday on Tuesday hopeful that one of his favourite stamping grounds can inspire a march back up the rankings after falling to his lowest position in more than 11 years. The Northern Irishman has not been seen since last month's Masters, where he followed his poor showing at The Players Championship with his second missed cut in three events. This inactivity has cause him to plunge another two places to 15th in the world, his worst standing since 2009, when he was a 20-year-old who was not even a member on the PGA Tour. Since then, he has spent 98 weeks at world No 1, most recently in June last year. In those 11 months after the Tour resumed from the Covid-19, it has been a swift descent indeed, but the good news is that Quail Hollow holds special memories to McIlroy. The last time he missed the Masters cut was in 2010 and he bounced straight back in his next event — here at the Wells Fargo — to win for the first time on US soil. His Sunday 62 is classed as one of the great final rounds on Tour and he showed his fondness for Quail Hollow when only losing in a playoff to Rickie Fowler in 2012 before winning again in 2015. In nine appearances in the tournament, he has amassed seven top 10s and even if a first win in 20 months might seem a bit fanciful, he will be looking for a return to form ahead of the USPGA Championship in two weeks time. The venue for the year's second major is also packed with positive omens — McIlroy won the USPGA at Kiawah Island by eight shots in 2012. McIlroy spent the weekend in Florida with new coach Pete Cowen, but the Yorkshireman will not be accompanying him to Charlotte. It is fair to say McIlroy knows what to expect this week, in a field also featuring the world's No 2 and 3 in Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, as well as Bryson DeChambeau. Thomas is sure there will be a McIlroy upturn very soon. "I've been very surprised (by McIlroy's form) — I think we all have been," Thomas said. "Because although Rory is one of the most talented players ever, what goes underrated is how hard he works. The thing about Rory is, I know he will work his way through this and will win a lot more tournaments and a lot more majors. I still and will always have maybe more respect for him than anybody because he is one of the nicest guys I've ever met for how much success he's had."

  • Bryce Harper out again, Phillies hope to avoid injured list

    Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies' lineup for the fourth time in five games. By Jim Salisbury

  • Lebanon rules out preconditions as sea border talks with Israel resume

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday there should be no preconditions for talks with Israel over their Mediterranean border dispute, key to Lebanon's hopes to find gas reserves amid its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. Negotiations between the old foes were launched in October to try to resolve the dispute, which has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, yet the talks have since stalled. A statement by the Lebanese presidency issued after the resumption of talks on Tuesday said the U.S. mediator had asked for negotiations to be on the basis of Israeli and Lebanese border lines already submitted and registered with the United Nations.

  • Tom Wilson avoids suspension after dirty hits to Artemi Panarin, Pavel Buchnevich

    Capitals winger Tom Wilson won't be suspended, but rather fined for his dirty hits to Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin

  • Rangers' Ryan Strome, David Quinn react to weak Tom Wilson punishment: 'I think it's a joke'

    The Rangers' Ryan Strome has publicly taken exception to the NHL's punishment, or lack thereof, of Tom Wilson for the events on Tuesday night at The Garden.