Holocaust survivor who uses a wheelchair was dragged into Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said one of the people forcibly taken after Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel over the weekend is a Holocaust survivor who uses a wheelchair.

Blinken on Sunday explained to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the attack on Israel is the worst since the violent conflict known as the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

“This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns, in their homes, and as we’ve seen so graphically, literally dragging people across the – the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children,” Blinken said.

“So, you can imagine the impact this is having throughout Israel. And the world should be revolted at what it’s seen," he added.

The death toll among Israelis and Palestinians has risen above 1,200 as of Monday afternoon, including at least nine Americans. Militant groups have claimed to have more than 100 kidnapped people from Israel, and Hamas has said four hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas militants have said they will kill an Israeli hostage each time Israel bombs civilian targets in the Gaza Strip without any warnings.

The devastating violence in the region isn’t expected to end anytime soon. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, a narrow strip of land bordering Israel and Egypt that’s largely home to Palestinians. The current violence began on Saturday after rockets fired from the area hit parts of southern and central Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday that Gaza has seen "massacres taking place and entire families wiped out," as well as over 100,000 displaced people. The prime minister blamed Israel for the war, claiming years of "occupation and aggression."

Blinken on Sunday appeared to cast doubt on negotiations in the scope of the war, telling ABC “the focus has to be on helping Israel recover the territory that has been taken briefly by Hamas, protecting its citizens and taking whatever measures are necessary to avoid this repeating itself.”

