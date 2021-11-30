Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis.

The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray. It was accompanied by an online event featuring a statement by Jewish, Israeli and German leaders.

German chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said in a video statement in German that his country “will continue to do everything we can to protect Jewish citizens in the future and to counter all antisemitism. We will fight darkness with light.”

“Today, Jewish life is once again enriching our society. Israel and Germany are close partners. We must not put these precious gifts at risk,” he said.

Israel was established in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust as a refuge for Jews from around the world and is home to an aging population of around 175,000 survivors. The Claims Conference says it is providing financial support for over 260,000 survivors worldwide.

Colette Avital, chair of the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, said in a statement that this Hanukkah “we celebrate again, the miracle of our long history of survival in the face of adversity, the persecutions, the expulsions, the humiliations, the pogroms, and finally, the worst tragedy of our times, the Holocaust.”

The online event included musical performances by Barry Manilow and a Yiddish performance of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

    Putin said that NATO's eastward expansion has threatened Russia's core security interests.

  • 'Shining a Light' on Jewish hate during Festival of Lights

    The Jewish Federation of Cleveland held public menorah lighting ceremony and people shared their experiences with antisemitism in Northeast Ohio.

  • South Florida Jews celebrate Hanukkah

    The Jewish community gathers in Jupiter to celebrate Hanukkah.

  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces funding crisis

    The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday it was unable to pay its 28,000 employees on time this month because of a major funding crisis, warning of potential cuts in vital services to millions of people amid a global pandemic. UNRWA runs schools, clinics and food distribution programs for millions of registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, mainly the descendants of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. The 5.7 million refugees mostly live in camps that have been transformed into built-up but often impoverished residential areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

  • Miss Universe contestant tests positive for COVID-19 in Israel

    A Miss Universe contestant has tested positive for COVID-19 on her arrival in Israel ahead of next month's competition, The Jerusalem Post reported.However, it is unclear is the unnamed contestant tested positive for the omicron variant of the virus that has raised alarms around the world and led to the reinstatement of travel restrictions in many countries.Israel, for example, announced on Saturday that it was closing its borders.The contestant...

  • Miss Universe Jamboree Is Israel’s Biggest COVID Gamble

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyJERUSALEM—When Israel announced they were hosting this year’s Miss Universe pageant just four months ago, the country’s tourism minister was jubilant. “I fully hope that in December we will be celebrating not only the new Miss Universe here in Israel,” he said. “But most importantly, the end of the world pandemic!”He may have spoken too soon.The new Omicron variant was detected in Israel just as the contestants were getting off long-haul

  • How Nashville is making progress on homelessness and what's coming next | Opinion

    Nashville is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on a long-term homelessness strategy, which we expect to roll out soon.

  • On the day before Hanukkah, Jewish center targeted by anti-Semitic vandalism

    As the faithful prepared for the Sabbath a day before Hanukkah, the Homestead Jewish Center was vandalized with an anti-Semitic banner early Saturday morning, police say.

  • See the Renovation of This Narrow 100-Year-Old D.C. Home

    Historic architecture meets warm and modern comforts

  • Greensboro: Temple Emanuel rabbi explains traditions, significance of Hanukkah

    Greensboro: Temple Emanuel rabbi explains traditions, significance of Hanukkah

  • 7 Restaurants in Rome Locals Love

    Dreaming of fresh Italian pasta? Plan a trip to Rome just for these eats.

  • This Low-Cost Grocery Chain Is Raising Its Prices

    For some grocery stores—like Save A Lot, Shop Rite, Grocery Outlet, and more—what they sell and how can all be found in their name. It's the same case for Dollar Tree, a discount grocery and variety store that's been in business for over 60 years. The low-cost chain sells food items like cereal, spices, baking mixes, canned goods, condiments, and more. However, Dollar Tree's token $1 pricing on all items is about to go up to $1.25, the company recently announced.In the 35 years its been offering

  • Iran: All discussions during previous nuclear talks 'subject to negotiations

    Iran's top negotiator said Tuesday that he is pushing to completely renegotiate a nuclear weapons deal between the U.S. and Iran.Everything is on the table as world leaders meet this week in Vienna to discuss a pact that would impose limits on Iran's nuclear stockpile in return for the U.S. lifting economic sanctions, said the negotiator, Ali Bagheri."Nothing is agreed on unless everything has been agreed on," he told an Iranian news outlet. "As...

  • Ritual cups, cemetery shed light on ancient Jewish retreat at Yavne

    Archaeological finds in Israel have shed light on Yavne, an ancient town that served as the retreat for Jewish authorities after the fall of Jerusalem during a rebellion against Roman rule. The excavation unearthed ruins of a building with cups made of chalkstone, a material deemed appropriate for Jewish religious rites, pointing to the presence of the exiled Sanhedrin legislative assembly, the Israel Antiquities Authority said. Cited by the Roman historian Josephus, Yavne served as focal point of Jewish activity.

  • Did Archaeologists Just Find Evidence of Hanukkah Stories?

    Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesThis week marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the “festival of lights.” The holiday commemorates an event during the Maccabean revolt in the second century BCE, when the candelabrum in the Jerusalem Temple miraculously burned for eight days despite only having enough oil for one. But Hanukkah isn’t just about energy efficiency; broadly speaking it celebrates the successful struggle for Jewish independence. Now archaeologists have unearthed the charred remains of

  • ‘Russian Spy’ Maria Butina Is Living the American Dream—in Russia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.Although the FBI’s affidavit fails to prove Butina’s formal employment by the Russian Federation, the docume

  • Honduras leftist leader could present opportunities for US

    If Xiomara Castro’s wide lead in Honduras’ presidential election holds, her leftist government could present challenges, but also opportunities for a Biden administration that has struggled with how to work on the country’s problems while keeping current President Juan Orlando Hernández at arm’s length. There will be some painful history to overcome, primarily the U.S. government’s initial sluggishness in calling the ouster of Castro’s husband Manuel Zelaya in 2009 what it was — a coup — and then proceeding to work closely with conservative National Party presidents who followed.

  • The 10 most popular products our readers bought throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

    During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, these are the most popular products, including Apple AirPods Pro, Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Oculus Quest 2.

  • Hallmark's first-ever Hanukkah movie, 'Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,' is exactly what you'd expect

    Hallmark's new Hanukkah movie "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah" airs December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

  • Kate Spade gives special deals for Giving Tuesday — save up to 50 percent

    From a top-rated tote bag to the most luxurious sweater, these coveted goodies are absolute steals!