Holocaust survivors outlived those who were spared atrocity, study shows

The unique resilience of Holocaust survivors may have helped them to live longer, research shows

The horrors of the Holocaust were once thought to have inflicted a deadly legacy on the health of survivors.

Torture, prolonged malnutrition and the daily grind of living in unhygienic, cold and damp concentration camps left victims suffering a range of chronic illnesses decades after they were liberated.

But a new study suggests that those who survived the Holocaust actually lived longer than others from the same era who were spared the atrocities.

Researchers looked at the health records of 38,000 victims who were born in Europe between the years 1911 and 1945 and compared them to 35,000 people born in Israel during the same years.

They found that although they were more likely to develop chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, Holocaust survivors were still substantially more likely to live for longer.

While 41 per cent of the control group had died by the study period of 1998 to 2017, just 25 per cent of survivors of the camps were dead.

Researchers say it is possible that the survivors had a ‘unique resilience’ which may have boosted their desire to live, and look after themselves in later life.

Those who made it through the genocide may also represent the strongest, both physically and mentally.

Lead researcher Dr Gideon Koren, of Maccabi Healthcare Services, which provided health insurance for all the participants, said: “There is a broad understanding that a genocide experience sustained for five years would have serious consequences on the psychological and physical well-being of individuals

“Although many individuals in death camps died, those who survived may have had higher resilience from more favorable genetic, physical, and emotional characteristics.

“If you managed to survive it means that you are stronger physically and mentally. We show how amazing these women and men fought and succeeded to do the best out of the worst possible place.”

Between five and six million Jews are thought to have died between 1941 and 1945 in the Holocaust, around two thirds of the entire Jewish population of Europe.

More than 42,000 ghettoes, camps and detention centres were set up to segregate the community, and a policy of state sanctioned execution, the Final Solution, was established in 1942, when thousands were killed daily in gas chambers. The killing continued until the camps were liberated by the Allies in 1945.

The researchers say that those who survived may have been more optimistic, better at coping and looking after themselves, and with a wider social network.

Despite the low death rates, the Holocaust survivors were found to have more illness, which researchers say may represent them taking more interest in their health and seeking out medical help earlier than others.

Around 83 per cent were found to have high blood pressure compared to 66 per cent of the control group, while 30 per cent had chronic kidney disease in comparison to 19 per cent of the control group.

Dementia levels were nearly twice as high for Holocaust survivors and they were more likely to have suffered heart attacks and fractures.

The research was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association.