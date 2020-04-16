holoride Announces the Formation of its Advisory Board

Major industry leaders and pioneers from tech, mobility and Hollywood join technology entertainment startup driving the future of the in-vehicle experience

MUNICH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- holoride, the company advancing the future of in-vehicle entertainment and recently recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019, today announced the formation of its advisory board, a strategic committee of trusted advisors. This esteemed group will deepen the company's relationship with the global technology industry, advise on enterprise opportunities and provide guidance on growing product innovation.

"We're thrilled to add some of the world's most talented industry leaders and pioneers to our advisory board," said Nils Wollny, CEO and co-founder of holoride. "While breaking new ground, it's critical that holoride is equipped with experts that touch each key audience segment. From entertainment, to transportation, technology, and finance, holoride is tapping into a diverse suite of entrepreneurs to move our company forward."

holoride's advisors include:

Anthony and Joseph Russo, Directors, Marvel Avengers Infinity War & Endgame — Anthony and Joseph Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, are American film and television directors. The Russo Brothers are best known for directing four installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and most recently, Avengers: Endgame (2019). The Russo Brothers are the Chairmen and Founders of AGBO Films. AGBO is an artist-led collective focused on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms headquartered in downtown Los Angeles. The Russo Brothers will be advising holoride from an entertainment and storytelling perspective.

Todd Makurath, Founder & Chairman, Superconductor — As Founder and Chairman of Superconductor, Todd Makurath brings a deep connection to Hollywood storytellers, talent and production capabilities. Alongside the Russo Brothers, Todd is also co-founder and Vice Chairman of AGBO Films. In addition to advising holoride from an entertainment perspective, Todd will connect the company with other industry leaders to bring its virtual reality experiences to life.

Dirk Ahlborn, Founder & Chairman, HyperloopTT — Dirk Ahlborn is an entrepreneur, investor, founder and chairman of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., a new mode of transportation. He is known for his unique approach to bringing paradigm-shifting businesses to life. His work has focused on leveraging the full power of crowd-collaboration, the Internet, and exponential technologies at the vanguard of the global sharing economy. Dirk will advise holoride on innovation and opportunities within the mobility industry.

Palmer Luckey, Founder, Oculus VR (Facebook) — Palmer Luckey is an entrepreneur and the founder of Oculus VR and creator of the Oculus Rift, a high-quality virtual reality headset display. Oculus VR is widely credited with reviving the virtual reality industry thanks to Palmer's vision and was acquired by Facebook in 2014. He also serves as the founder of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomous drones and sensors for military applications. Palmer will advise holoride on technology and product innovation.