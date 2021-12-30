Holt elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault of child in Shiawassee County

A Holt elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Shiawassee County, according to court records.

Brian Hannon, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Elliott Elementary School, was placed on leave Dec. 15 after the district learned of the allegation, according to an email Superintendent David Hornak sent out to the Holt community Tuesday.

Hannon was charged Dec. 27 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13. The reported date of the offense is Dec. 6.

Hannon's attorney, Brendon Basiga, declined to comment.

Hannon was hired in 2018, according to Hornak's email. He will remain on paid administrative leave as the district investigates the credibility of the allegations.

The district does not believe any Holt students are involved, Hornak said, but officials plan to provide academic support and counseling to anyone who feels impacted by the charges.

Anyone with information about Hannon can contact Shiawassee County Sheriff Detective Keith Hansen by calling 517-743-3411 ext. 7225, OK2Say at 1-855-565-2729, the Holt Public Schools Hotline at 517-699-STOP or Hornak's office at 517-694-5715.

Hannon's Shiawassee County arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 11.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Holt elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault of child