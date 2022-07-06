Holt home struck with stray bullet, shattering part of owner's front door. Where did it come from?

HOLT — A Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy was called to a home late last month after a stray bullet shattered the exterior glass of the owner’s front door.

Gunshots are a familiar sound to Clinton Irwin, who has lived off Garner Landing Road near the Element Training Complex in Holt for several years. The noise never bothered him until he reportedly started hearing bullets whistle over his house about a year ago.

A Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy was called to a home off Garner Landing Road in Holt last weekend after a stray bullet the homeowner believes may have come from a nearby gun range shattered the glass on his front door. No injuries were reported.

“I’ve been outside and heard one probably about three times,” Irwin said. “I overlooked it because there was nothing you could really do about it, and then finally one of them actually hit something.”

'One of us probably would have been shot'

Irwin was out feeding his dogs with his 1-year-old daughter on the evening of June 26. When walking back to the house, he said he heard a bullet whistle by and strike his front door. They were about 20 feet away when the glass shattered.

“Had we been just a little bit faster— she actually fell down a couple of times on the grass and I turned around to get her,” Irwin said. “Had she not done that and I had picked her up and walked to the front door and came in like we normally do, one of us probably would have been shot.”

Although the area is partially forested, Irwin said he could see that no one was intentionally shooting at him. His first instinct was that the bullet may have come from the shooting range, which is about a mile away.

“I got really mad. I knew that nobody was shooting at me,” he said. “I could hear the bullet just before it hit the house. It kind of zinged by. I heard them out there shooting at the range most of the day, so when it hit the house, I just kind of figured.”

Irwin’s home is just west of the Okaloosa-Santa Rosa County line. He called the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, which sent out a deputy at 6:54 p.m. The incident report listed the issue as a “property damage complaint.”

The deputy sifted through the broken glass at the bottom of the door until he found a piece of copper that appeared to be a .223/5.56 round of ammunition, according to the report. A small dent was left by the door handle.

“I picked it up and it was a full, intact bullet. Only part of it was smooshed from hitting the door sideways,” Irwin said. “I find it very odd that the bullet was fully intact like that if it would’ve come through the woods. It didn’t even go through my door and it hit sideways because it was tumbling.”

Robert Boothe, owner of the Element Training Complex, said he wasn't confident the bullet could have made it nearly a mile past the earthen mounds into which members of the range shoot.

The 205-acre facility has almost 2 miles of berms that Boothe said are regularly inspected. According to the SRSO report, the range master told the responding deputy that the mounds are 20 feet above what the law requires.

There is only one range bay that faces west toward Irwin's home on Garner Landing Road, Boothe said. Most ranges face south and north, away from the majority of residents who live off U.S. Highway 90.

“The berm that I’m describing that this bullet would have been shooting into, which is the only one that faces his direction, he’s west, is 47 feet high,” Boothe said. “So the bullet would have a lot of obstacles.”

Sheriff's Office report inconclusive

Of the range’s roughly 800 members, Boothe said most of them are military and law enforcement.

Four law enforcement and 11 military safety inspections were reportedly conducted within a two-year time frame in order for the range to get approved as a training center.

“We are pretty much a membership-only club. Every member has to go through safety training,” Boothe said. “We have the paperwork that they have to read and sign. We go out and escort them out and make sure they know what they’re doing.”

The facility is open six days a week and an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 rounds are fired each week. Irwin said he is familiar with most of his neighbors and confirmed that none of them were out shooting at the time of the incident June 26.

“They shoot every weekend, most of the time during the weekdays. I think they’re closed on Monday,” Irwin said of the gun range. “But other than that, nobody shoots too much around here.”

Boothe said he keeps a log of any incident reports. However, in his year of owning the shooting range he said there have been no complaints about bullets coming out of the range until now.

“We have to meet incredible, tight standards for all of the different agencies in order to come out to shoot,” Boothe said. “Doesn’t mean that there’s not some way that a stray bullet could leave here. We’re a large facility, doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. I’m not saying that.”

Boothe said he was not aware of anyone shooting at the west range about the time the Sheriff's Office was called out to investigate. However, according to Irwin, the shots had died down after he called the SRSO due to a sudden downpour of rain.

Should there be conclusive evidence a bullet came from the range, Boothe said immediate action would be taken. However, there had been no confirmation as of Tuesday.

In his report, the deputy wrote that it is “unknown if Element has anything to do with this incident.” According to the SRSO, there were no signs of “criminal intent,” even if the bullet came from the gun range. Any damages would be settled in civil court.

“It kind of sucks. I hope it doesn’t happen again,” Irwin said. “If you live around the gun range, I guess be careful.”

Boothe encouraged Irwin and others to visit the facility should there be any further issues or concerns.

“I’m a grandfather. I have grandchildren and I feel we are a very responsible business,” he said. “We encourage any of our neighbors that has a concern to please come talk to us. I absolutely do not want a stray bullet leaving here and hurting or killing somebody’s child or an individual; of course I don’t.”

