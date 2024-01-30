Holt man, 32, faces felony charges after incident last week near Vermontville

Michigan State Police said troopers used a canoe to take Jesse Wayne Babcock, 32, of Holt into custody following a foot pursuit in Vermontville Township on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023.

VERMONTVILLE TWP. — A man who ran from police following a domestic incident in Eaton Rapids, prompting shelter-in-place advisories on Friday, faces two felony charges in connection with the pursuit.

Jesse Wayne Babcock, 32, of Holt, was arraigned Monday on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting or obstructing police, along with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and carrying open intoxicants in a vehicle, court records show.

A judge set a $5,000 cash bond for him.

Babcock, whose name was released by Michigan State Police on Tuesday, was pulled from the Thornapple River east of Vermontville by troopers in a small watercraft on Friday morning after police spotted him in the area of West Vermontville Highway and North Bradley Road and chased him through a swamp and the river, state police said.

The troopers were following up on a 911 call about an intoxicated and possibly suicidal man who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, police said.

Eaton County authorities issued an alert about 5 a.m. asking area residents to shelter in place. Maple Valley Schools placed its elementary school under a shelter-in-place order but lifted it after Babcock was caught.

After being pulled from the river, Babcock was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of hypothermia and a mental health evaluation, then transferred to the Eaton County Jail on Sunday, state police said.

Babcock is represented by the Eaton County Public Defender Office. The agency's administrator, Timothy Havis, said the office was working through investigative materials pending a probable cause hearing set for Monday. He declined further comment.

A hearing to determine whether Babcock should stand trial on the charges was set for Feb. 12, court records indicate.

State police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said additional charges could be filed in connection with the domestic incident in Eaton Rapids that police said precipitated the chase and Babcock's arrest.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Holt man faces charges after fleeing police, being arrested in river