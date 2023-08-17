Holton man dies in secondary crash on Ferrysburg drawbridge

A 62-year-old Holton man died in a secondary crash Thursday morning on the Ferrysburg drawbridge, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and other agencies responded at 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, to a multiple vehicle crash on the drawbridge in Ferrysburg — according to OCSO Sgt. Derek Gerencer.

Investigation showed a disabled vehicle caused a backup in traffic, leading to a nine-vehicle crash, Gerencer said. During the initial crash, a secondary three-vehicle crash happened that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Holton man, Gerencer said.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, North Ottawa Community Hospital EMS and Ferrysburg Fire and Rescue assisted the OCSO.

The OCSO is continuing to investigate the crash.

