Holy cow: Brand new Apple Watches are back down to $199 on Amazon

Okay seriously, stop what you’re doing right now because the best Apple Watch sale in the history of Apple Watch sales is back in action over on Amazon. The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to an all-time low price of just $199, and you can snag it at that price in either Space Gray or Silver aluminum. You can also bump up to 42mm for just $229 or upgrade to cellular models starting at just $299. These are all the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for these Apple Watch Series 3 models, so don’t miss out!
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
Related Stories:
At just $36, this Dash model proves air fryers don't have to be so expensive
Declutter your desk with a $46 mouse pad and wireless charger in one
Best Earplugs For Sleeping
- GPS + Cellular
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum case
BGR Top Deals:
Trending Right Now:
- Netflix is releasing 56 new original movies and shows in June – here’s the full list
- The largest underwater eruption ever detected produced a brand new underwater volcano
- Stunning new video shows off Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design