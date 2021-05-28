Holy Cross man suspected of killing his father fatally shot by trooper after daylong standoff, official says

May 28—A man believed to have killed his father before he barricaded himself inside his Holy Cross home for more than 24 hours died Wednesday when he was shot by an Alaska state trooper, an official said.

Troopers were initially called to the Southwest Alaska village just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting, troopers wrote in an online statement. Investigators believe Devyn Walker, 34, had fatally shot his father, 71-year-old Alden Gerald Walker Sr., in a boat, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the troopers.

"According to witnesses Devyn had just disembarked the boat when he shot Alden," McDaniel said in an email. "The boat was in the water at the time of the shooting."

Devyn Walker was barricaded inside his home when troopers arrived by plane on Tuesday, the statement said. Crisis negotiators tried to talk to him through the night, but Walker refused to surrender, troopers said. The troopers' Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation provided help on scene.

During the negotiation process, Walker fired a gun toward troopers, the statement said. No officers were injured. McDaniel said it was not clear how many times Walker fired.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, a troopers special team entered the home and a trooper fired at Walker.

"At this time investigators believe that Devyn Walker was fatally wounded after an Alaska State Trooper discharged their service weapon striking Walker," McDaniel wrote. "The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner."

The trooper who fired the gun has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing and the trooper-involved shooting will be reviewed by the Office of Special Prosecutions, troopers wrote.