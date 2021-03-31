Holy days arrive for the faithful as pandemic eases in US

  • FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, altar server Samantha Holmes, of East Brookfield, Mass., center, carries a crucifix with palm leaves during a procession at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer, Mass. For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, the Rev. William Schipper, left, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, celebrates Palm Sunday Mass as parishioners hold palm leaves at the Catholic church in Spencer, Mass. Parishioners wore masks out of concern for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo, people buy flowers from a sidewalk flower stand on the first day of Passover in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo, Rabbi Shlomo Segal, left, and his family wave goodbye to participants after he conducted a virtual Passover seder for members of his congregation, friends and family broadcast on YouTube from his home in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak in New York. From left, are Segal; daughter Shira, 12; wife, Adina, and daughter, Rayna, 8. In 2021, the Sabbath led directly into Passover, limiting the use of technology for Segal and his congregants. Instead of streaming their seder, the synagogue provided online workshops prior to Passover so families could do it on their own. Segal says that many of his members are still reluctant to gather together in person. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Rabbi Joseph Schwartz, left, and Ryan Eleazar use boiling water to prepare equipment for the Hanan Products' kosher-for-Passover production run in Hicksville, N.Y. At Hanan Products, which since 1946 has made primarily whipped toppings, icings and dessert fillings for the bakery industry, cleaning and production for kosher-for-Passover products begin long before the weeklong holiday that this year starts in late March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Ahmad Kamel, right, performs the Maghrib prayer with his wife, Nadia Chaouch, as their son Ahmad Kamel runs past after the family broke the Ramadan daily fast just after sunset in their home, during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020 file photo, a volunteer carries food donations while other staff members and volunteers with Muslims Giving Back pray in the Muslim Community Center in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • FILE - In this Friday, April 10, 2020 file photo, the Rev. Nicolas Sanchez takes a phone call from a parishioner after live-streaming the Good Friday Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 file photo, the Prayer Hall at the Islamic Cultural Center of Willow Grove in Willow Grove, Pa., stands empty during the holy month of Ramadan, due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 9

Religious Holidays

FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, altar server Samantha Holmes, of East Brookfield, Mass., center, carries a crucifix with palm leaves during a procession at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer, Mass. For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
DAVID CRARY and MARIAM FAM
·6 min read

For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if still observing restrictions, many churches may draw the largest numbers of in-person worshippers in months.

It’s a season of major holy days for other faiths as well, occurring in a brighter mood than a year ago. Jews are observing Passover this week, and Muslims will enter the holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.

In Houston, the Rev. Meredith Mills is eagerly anticipating a return to in-person worship Sunday in the sanctuary of Westminster United Methodist Church. Except for a few Christmastime services that drew a handful of people, the church has been worshipping on its front lawn since October.

“Many of our people are two weeks past their second shot of vaccine, so the comfort level is a lot higher now,” said Mills, who had her own bout of COVID-19 in January. “It almost feels like we’ve been in Lent for a year, and we are ready for Easter.”

Mills recently made a video of herself walking through the empty sanctuary and reflecting on a year of realization that God is everywhere — in people's homes and “even over Zoom” — but sacred spaces remain vital.

“So this space is about to reopen,” she said. “On Easter Sunday we are going to be masked and distanced ... but we’re going to gather and we’re going to sing, ‘Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia, Alleluia.’ We’re going to let the ‘Alleluia’ ring off of these walls.”

At St. Barnabas Lutheran Church in the Chicago suburb of Cary, attendance inside will be limited to 50, but there also will be an outdoor service.

The Rev. Sarah Wilson said that during the past year, the congregation has endured “fear, exhaustion, change, confusion, irritation, disappointment, doubt.”

But “now that more of us are getting vaccinated, we’re also experiencing some hope," she said via email. "Each time a parishioner tells me they’ve gotten a shot, I’m so happy.”

Similarly, the Rev. Bob Stec of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick, Ohio, said his parish’s theme for this Easter is “Alive in Christ,”

“Across our world we have all experienced a year of dying,” he said. “After a difficult and challenging year, we are ready to walk into a future full of hope.”

Stec’s church will be open for in-person worship, but for those still wary about gathering inside there will be drive-through confession and Communion, and a depiction of the Stations of the Cross visible from the parking lot.

At Mary, Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church in Spencer, Massachusetts, there will be an indoor service Sunday for up to 200 worshippers — 40% of capacity — and an outdoor service that can be heard over parishioners' car radios.

“Everyone wants to be back ... but some chose not to out of caution,” said the Rev. William Schipper, the pastor.

Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of New Light Congregation in Pittsburgh said the Passover holiday has strong parallels to the pandemic in that “it was first celebrated in quarantine,” after God ordered Israelites in Egypt to shelter in their homes through the night.

“Now we know that many of us took shelter in homes for an entire year; travel was forbidden; meeting in person in large groups violated basic principles of health,” Perlman said via email. “For me, like my Israelite ancestors, there was something transformative about the entire experience. ... The vaccination felt like a gift from God.”

Perlman has been offering services virtually and in person at a chapel in the Beth Shalom synagogue. New Light formerly worshipped at the Tree of Life synagogue, where three members of its congregation were among 11 Jews killed by a gunman in 2018.

Rabbi Motti Seligson of the Hasidic organization Chabad-Lubavitch said many U.S. Jews are holding Passover Seders in small groups due to the pandemic. There was unexpectedly large demand online for a new instructional version of the Haggadah — a sacred text for the start of Passover — that was designed for small Seders, with about 300,000 downloads instead of the expected 100,000, he said.

Ramadan, a time for fasting and worship, is typically centered on togetherness as Muslims congregate for prayers and iftars, or evening meals to break the daily fast. Last year the pandemic forced Muslims to re-imagine some rituals, and some will continue to do so this Ramadan.

Salima Suswell, founder and executive director of the Philadelphia Ramadan & Eid Fund, said it is partnering with mosques to provide “grab-and-go” iftars three days a week. For the feast at the end of Ramadan, it will distribute toys and decorations to help families celebrate privately.

“We want to make families aware that there is a way to still enjoy the benefits of the holy month of Ramadan, while safely social distancing at home,” Suswell said.

It’s a far cry from 2019, when the group hosted an iftar dinner at a museum and an end-of-Ramadan celebration in a park drew about 15,000, Suswell said.

At the Muslim Association of Puget Sound in Redmond, Washington, worshippers may again gather to perform Ramadan’s taraweeh prayers after being unable to do so in 2020.

“A lot of people are really excited,” said Sheikh Adam Jamal, assistant imam. “There’s people, seniors, who probably have been doing taraweeh (at a mosque) every year since they were young. ... They’ve missed it for a year — that was just devastating.”

However, capacity will be limited at the mosque, which during Ramadan is typically packed with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder for prayers. People can also drive by to pick up boxed iftar meals.

“It’ll be different from before," Jamal said, "but it’ll be closer than it was last year.”

In Spanish Fork, Utah, about 25,000 Hindus traditionally converge at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple to throw colored powder for the Holi celebration marking the advent of spring. This year the gathering has been rescheduled for late September in hopes that all may join safely instead of drastically curtailing attendance.

“We want to have it at a time when everybody can come, ... If things continue on track and everyone gets vaccinated, we should be OK for September,” festival coordinator Charu Das said.

Das said he loves the festival because it celebrates diversity: “It acknowledges that we complement each other — different ethnicities, different nationalities, different genders. God creates in unlimited varieties.”

___

Associated Press writer Luis Andres Henao and AP video journalist Jessie Wardarski contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada to announce investment in Sanofi flu expansion in Toronto: source

    Canadian officials will announce a major investment with Sanofi on Wednesday to build a new flu vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, according to a government source. Sanofi already produces vaccines in Toronto, including routine childhood vaccines that are used in Canada and exported.

  • 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Arrested For Fraud Scheme

    On new Bravo series Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, self-proclaimed Queen Bee Jen Shah drew instant attention for her hair-trigger temper and explosive bouts of rage after drinking at many of the series’ social events. Now, however, that attention may come back to haunt her as she and Stuart Smith, a man who was presented […]

  • Is the UK racist? Report's positive picture draws skepticism

    There is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, according to the findings of a government-commissioned inquiry published Wednesday. Anti-racism activists greeted the inquiry's conclusion with skepticism, saying the 264-page report from a panel of experts from fields including science, education, business and criminal justice downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage that ethnic minorities face in Britain. The Conservative government launched the inquiry in the wake of anti-racism protests last year.

  • Graffiti or homage? Hi-tech imaging sheds light on Holy Sepulchre wall crosses

    Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianity's most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but they may be the work of mediaeval masons paid to carve them by pilgrims, research suggests. Revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre usually bustles with worshippers and clergy. But renovations in 2018 at one of its chapels featuring thousands of the close-bunched and hand-engraved crosses gave Israel's Antiquities Authority and Hadassah Academic College Jerusalem an opportunity for research.

  • 2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested

    Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show appeared in court for the first time Tuesday after being arrested on federal fraud charges alleging they cheated hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Jennifer Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy that were unsealed in New York City, authorities announced. Prosecutors set several conditions for Shah and Smith to be released that bar them from contacting each other, traveling outside of Utah — unless it's to New York for a court appearance — or engaging in telemarketing.

  • The Russian pensioner with head-to-toe tattoos

    (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"My name is Vladimir Ilyich Sedakov, I am 74 years and six months old. I have covered my skin with tattoos because it gives me the energy potential for the future, for art and life."Vladimir is not your average Russian pensioner Location: Yekaterinburg, Russia He creates poetry, paintings, and crafted costumesand has a pet goat called MarusyaHe says his 60 tattoos are the secret to his happiness (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"I need the tattoos as they give me the great energetic potential in the fight against the unpleasant, spiky feeling in my life. It gives me power, and also brings in the memories, the past."

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Works for Teens, According to a New Study

    The results should reassure parents and schools about reopening middle and high schools for vaccinated students

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • AZ Sheriff shares border surge concerns: 'No one's listening'

    Mark Dannels, a county sheriff in Arizona, explains how he's being met with 'avoidance' at the southern border on 'Your World.'

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Mourners start drawing almost 150,000 hearts in London to remember COVID victims

    A campaign group for bereaved families has begun hand-drawing almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts on a wall opposite Britain's Houses of Parliament as a memorial to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St Thomas’ hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was put in an intensive care unit after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill last year. It has been organised by the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, which has called for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on the Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization