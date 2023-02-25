Holy Island fishing ban set to be dropped after outcry

Opponents of the marine protection plan warned it would devastate Holy Island's economy

Controversial plans for a fishing ban at Northumberland's Holy Island are set to be dropped, the area's MP has said.

The government had been exploring designating it a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA), which would have seen fishing halted.

But fears were voiced it would devastate the local economy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would designate its first English HPMA later this year.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan tweeted a copy of a letter she received from Environment Secretary Therese Coffey stating her department would not designate Lindisfarne (Holy Island) an HPMA.

In a video also posted on the social media platform on Friday, Conservative MP Ms Trevelyan said: "Removing the small-scale fishing industry from the island would have torn the heart out of the community."

She thanked ministers for "choosing to make the right decision to allow the careful, dedicated fishing community on Holy Island to continue with a centuries-old way of life, ultimately preserving the unique culture of our wonderful island community".

The HPMA would have covered the area from Goswick to Bamburgh, and included habitats on the north shore of Lindisfarne, Budle Bay and the outer group of the Farne Islands, but excluded Inner Farne.

Local fishermen warned they were worried about the future and in September local councillors said pressing ahead with the proposal would turn the area into a "museum".

Such was the strength of feeling, locals organised a "Save the Holy Island Fishermen" campaign

Announcing the consultation last year, the government said Lindisfarne was being considered "because of its incredible biodiversity".

It has more than 850 species of seabirds and fish, of which 40 have been identified as threatened.

Along with Holy Island, the Environment Secretary told Ms Trevelyan Inner Silver Pit South off the coast of Lincolnshire was also no longer considered suitable for HPMA designation.

She said the government intended to designate the North East of Farne Deep, 35 miles (55km) off the coast of Northumberland, as a site for marine protection as well as Allonby Bay in Cumbria and Dolphin Head off West Sussex.

A Defra spokesman said: "Highly Protected Marine Areas will offer the highest levels of protection in our seas, helping a wide range of marine habitats and species to fully recover.

"The government has announced its intention to designate the first of these areas in English waters this year and we will publish the outcome of our consultation shortly."

