Holy Mole food festival inside old Detroit building makes comeback with to-die-for dishes

Martha Valdez, left, Mariana Valdez, and Genoveva Palacios sell award-winning mole during the 2023 Holy Mole event in southwest Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023. Valdez's mole mixteco from the state of Oaxaca has won two first-place awards and one second-place award at the Holy Mole contest.

Editor's note: Mexican mole is a complex and aromatic sauce with ingredients including chili peppers, chocolate, spices, nuts, and sometimes fruits. The result is a rich, velvety sauce with a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors. It is a staple in Mexican cuisine, often used to enhance the taste of meats and served with rice or tortillas. It is often served at special events like baptisms, weddings and quinceañeras — and it is not barbecue. We repeat that Mexican mole is not barbecue.

Upon entering, a potent aroma envelops your senses, instantly saturating your taste buds and briefly transporting you to Mexico. Snapping back to reality, you recognize you're not in another country, but inside the century-old Lithuanian Hall in southwest Detroit.

Following a three-year pause due to the pandemic, Holy Mole, the annual cooking contest and food festival, made its comeback this past November in southwest Detroit, where food vendors gathered to offer traditional cuisines from different states in Mexico.

This yearly food event was founded in 2016 by Martina and Christina Guzman, sisters born and raised in southwest Detroit. At Holy Mole, women from the community compete to see who makes the best mole, which many consider the national dish of Mexico.

Martina and Christina used this event to empower Latina female entrepreneurs. Many of the participants have gone on to open small businesses after participating in the event.

“Latina entrepreneurs are the bedrock of southwest Detroit’s informal economy,” said Martina Guzman. "At Holy Mole, women set up vendor tables and sell jars of homemade mole, salsa, homemade bread, pastries, handmade tortillas and tamales — the event is festive, celebratory and a cottage food fair for immigrant women. Participants have turned their craft into a business."

One of the participants of Holy Mole, Jessica Elpidia Gomez, 43, from San Pedro Sochiapam, a small town in Oaxaca, won first place in the Holy Mole 2023. Gomez is a former domestic worker who cleaned houses for a living and is now a full-time caterer specializing in Oaxacan food.

Jessica Elpidia Gomez, 43, of Ypsilanti, and the state of Oaxaca, grinds different ingredients for her award-winning mole negro as her daughter Michelle Gomez stands next to her in Ypsilanti on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Jessica Elpidia Gomez, 43, of Ypsilanti, and the state of Oaxaca, finely grinds different chilis in her Mexican lava stone metate to add to her award-winning mole negro as she demonstrates the process in Ypsilanti on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Gomez adds seven different kinds of chilis, which consist of mulato, chilhuacle, cascabel, guajillo, pasilla, ancho and chile de arbol, into the mole negro that secured her the top spot in the yearly mole contest in southwest Detroit.

LEFT: Jessica Elpidia Gomez, 43, of Ypsilanti, and the state of Oaxaca, holds a large clay pot full of her award-winning mole negro in Ypsilanti on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. RIGHT: Gomez holds her first-place award for the Holy Mole 2023 event as she stands inside her home. Gomez, who comes from San Pedro Sochiapam, a small town in Oaxaca, won first place in the Holy Mole 2023 event in southwest Detroit for her mole negro recipe; this was her first time winning the annual mole event since it was established in 2016.

During the event, mole makers hand out business cards, take orders far after the contest is over, and sell the mole by the pound.

"Holy Mole is a very important event for the community and for the cooks participating in it," Gomez said. "This event allows people to come and enjoy the vast gastronomy of Mexico, and it gives the cooks pride to be able to share the dishes of our culture that we hold dear to our hearts … since participating in the event, people now look for me more to cook for quinceañeras, weddings and other events.”

Gomez has been crafting her mole recipe for over 20 years.

Mariana Valdez, 41, is another past winner who has taken two first-place awards and one second-place award. She has been cooking her mole for 15 years.

Attendance at Holy Mole has grown every year. In November, organizers counted 900 attendees. Vendors offered a variety of food items that consisted of freshly baked bread and pan dulce, Mexican cheese fruit and beef, pork, chicken, bean, jalapeño and cheese tamales.

Mariana Valdez sells her award-winning mole mixteco to a customer during the 2023 Holy Mole event in southwest Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Mariana Valdez holds a large clay casuela filled with some of her award-winning mole mixteco during the 2023 Holy Mole event in southwest Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023.

The event also offered different types of mole from other states of Mexico: Mole negro, mole poblano, mole verde, mole negro oaxaqueño and mole pipian.

All have different recipes, and are made differently in other regions.

“Southwest Detroit has a rich Mexican culture that goes back 100 years, and is still strong," Martina Guzman said. “The event is a destination for food lovers who seek to buy homemade mole and get to know the people and culture of southwest Detroit, all while supporting the women and the homegrown economy.”

This year’s Holy Mole event will be held in November, with dates to be announced later.

