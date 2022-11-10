'Holy! ...' Watch Daytona Beach Shores pool deck collapse as Tropical Storm Nicole rages

As Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday, impacting areas that were hit by Hurricane Ian six weeks earlier.

Among those areas was the Pirates Cove Condo on Daytona Beach Shores. Residents were evacuated from the area, but video taken by a Weather Channel producer showed surging water rip a fence line and more of the condo's patio into the water.

Volusia County is especially vulnerable to a storm now after Ian caused more than $340 million in damage.

The video showing the structure collapse was shared by Steve Petyerak while on location with Jim Cantore.

Drone footage shows erosion, structure damage in Daytona Beach Shores

Drone footage shared by storm chaser Brandon Clement also showed significant erosion to the ground below homes on the coast and to the structures, too.

Other photos shared and taken from the area showed more damage, too:

