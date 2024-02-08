Home and 5 acres available in east Montgomery's Bellwood Estates

A 2,500 square foot home resting on five acres is for sale in east Montgomery just off Bell Road. The four-bedroom design in Bellwood Estates offers a wonderful opportunity for a family to renovate and create their dream home, Realtor Stephanie Schulte said.

A large screened-in sunroom stretches across about half of the back of the brick home. The sunroom overlooks a huge lot big enough to accommodate a pool, tennis court and the plans of an ambitious gardener.

The home at 6201 Chaparral Drive in Bellwood Estates provides four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms within 2,497 square feet of living space. The home sits on five acres and offers a great opportunity for a renovation and the creation of a dream home. The property is for sale for $230,000.

Homes in Bellwood Estates were built from the 1970s into the 1990s, yielding a wide range of architectural styles, Schulte said. “Home designs include ranch, Mediterranean, Georgian, and neo-classical,” she said. “All homes were custom built, and every home is unique.”

Bellwood Estates is located off the east side of Bell Road, between Vaughn Road and Troy Highway. Both popular public and private schools are located nearby.

“Most parcels in Bellwood Estates offer beautiful mature hardwoods and trees draped with Spanish moss,” Schulte said. “Many homes have private ponds - it’s country living within the city limits. The acreage offers privacy and space.”

The home at 6201 Chaparral Drive provides two and a half bathrooms within 2,497 square feet of living space. “This is a home that needs to be fully renovated. Values of homes in the neighborhood can support increasing the value of this home after renovation,” Schulte said. “Homes in this neighborhood do not come on the market very often.”

The home is situated on a 5-acre corner lot. The design includes a formal living room, formal dining room, and a spacious den with a fireplace. The property includes an abundance of parking with a circular driveway, and a separate driveway to the double car garage.

The kitchen includes granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The garage provides covered parking and extra storage. The property also has detached storage.

“This property offers a blank canvas for your dream home,” Schulte said. “The home is a renovation opportunity in a serene, spacious setting.”

The home was built in 1972. The property is on the market for $230,000.

Breaking It Down

Spacious homes, huge lots

Quiet atmosphere, privacy

Near public, private schools

Close to dog park, museum

Mature trees, natural surroundings

By The Numbers

At least one home has been sold in the past year

The home was sold for $1,150,000

At least three homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $230,000 to $485,000

Homes for sale measure from 2,497 square feet to 2,935 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Stephanie Schulte at 334-220-6627.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road. Take a right onto Vaughn Road at the intersection of Vaughn and Taylor roads. Drive west on Vaughn Road and take a left onto Bell Road. Travel south on Bell Road and take a left onto Chaparral Drive to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Stephanie Schulte

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Home and 5 acres available in east Montgomery's Bellwood Estates