Home aide stole $280,000 of woman’s bonds meant for her grandchildren, CT officials say

Getty Images
Brendan Rascius
·1 min read

A home aide in Connecticut stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care and attempted to derail a subsequent investigation by bribing a witness, officials said.

Sometime around 2020, 52-year-old Jhanannie Singh, of Guyana, provided home health aide services for an older woman, according to a Nov. 28 news release from the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut.

The woman had purchased U.S. Savings Bonds for family members, including her grandchildren, officials said.

Upon the woman’s death, Singh enlisted the help of two other people to cash in the stolen bonds, officials said.

An attorney for Singh could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Law enforcement officials ran a yearlong undercover investigation that involved purchasing over 100 bonds from Singh and her accomplices, at least one of whom traveled to Connecticut to complete the deals, according to officials.

Singh and one accomplice were arrested in January 2021 after they had sold $287,312.39 worth of bonds to undercover agents, officials said.

Several months after her arrest, Singh attempted to bribe a witness, asking him to lie to investigators, according to officials. She was detained soon after this incident.

She pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022. On Nov. 28, she was sentenced to 57 months in prison, just under five years, and will face immigration proceedings upon completing her sentence, officials said.

Elder fraud is a growing problem in the United States, according to government statistics. Nearly 100,000 victims over the age of 60 reported losses of $1.6 billion in 2021, marking a 74% increase in losses from the previous year, according to the Department of Justice.

Beachgoer finds human foot in running shoe that washed ashore, California cops say

Dad abandons 12-year-old at gas station after beating mom to death, California cops say

12-year-old fatally shot on her birthday by men firing at rival gang, Illinois cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Connecticut facing growing cost of pandemic bonus pay

    A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses. The Connecticut General Assembly voted to revamp the distribution formula for the Premium Pay Program for private sector workers. Initially, the state had expected to award about $30 million in bonuses to people who had to go to work, in person, in jobs in health care, food distribution, public safety and other essential services.

  • Kilauea Joins Mauna Loa in First Dual Volcanic Eruption Since 1984

    Timelapse footage recorded in the early hours of November 29 captured the dual eruption of the Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes in Hawaii.Video by David Swindler shows the fiery scenes on the island.The Hawaii State Department of Health warned that the eruption could create potential air quality hazards.According to the National Parks Service the side-by-side eruptions are happening for the first time since 1984. Credit: David Swindler via Storyful

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation. Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times DealBook that it was important to ensure that crypto assets had adequate customer protections. She added it was important to remain open to financial innovations, especially if they could lower the cost of cross-border transactions and help improve financial inclusion, but said that was not what recent developments had been about.

  • Iowa employee who falsified husband's time cards sentenced for collecting excess pay

    The excess hours Renae Rapp logged for her husband resulted in over $57,000 in additional payments

  • 17-year-old shot to death in Grand Prairie; fugitive task force arrests 2 murder suspects

    A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested on suspicion of capital murder.

  • Investigation into Stabbing Deaths of 4 University of Idaho Students Enters 3rd Week. What We Know

    More than two weeks after the brutal attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, a suspect has not been identified.

  • Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion

    Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment. Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child.

  • Suspect pleads guilty in connection with 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

    Suspect pleads guilty in connection with 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

  • Are opening statements in Sheriff Troyer’s criminal trial today? Here’s what to expect

    As of Tuesday evening, the initial jury pool of 75 had been whittled down to 36.

  • Teresa Giudice Wears Coordinating Cozy Outfits with Her Daughters for Thanksgiving TikTok

    The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and daughters Gia, Milania and Audriana showed off their matching Thanksgiving 'fits in a sweet TikTok video

  • Students killed as bomb blast hits Afghan school

    At least 17 people are killed after an explosion at a religious school in northern Afghanistan, officials say.

  • Texas agents uncover 50 illegal immigrants hidden in junkyard big rig, 5 accused human smugglers arrested

    Texas criminal investigators discovered approximately 50 illegal immigrants hidden inside a Conex container after apprehending five suspected smugglers at a Webb County junkyard.

  • Mayor says NYC will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse

    New York City’s mayor on Tuesday said he was directing police and city medics to be more aggressive about getting severely mentally ill people off the streets and subways and into treatment, even if it means involuntarily hospitalizing some people who refuse care. “These New Yorkers and hundreds of others like them are in urgent need of treatment, yet often refuse it when offered,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference, noting the pervasive problem of mental illness has long been out in the open. “No more walking by or looking away,” the mayor said, calling it “a moral obligation to act."

  • Trial: Heidi Carter will not testify, prosecutors and defense rest case

    Carter, 37, stands accused of aiding ex-boyfriend Carey David Hammond when he allegedly murdered 50-year-old Timothy Scott Ivy and repeatedly raped Ivy's girlfriend.

  • Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding rings

    A celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help a New Hampshire man find his wife's wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, the jewelry wrapped in a napkin he had accidentally thrown away. Kevin Butler had taken the trash to a transfer station in Windham last Wednesday. “He said, ‘I'm pretty sure I threw the rings out,'" Dennis Senibaldi, the transfer station supervisor, said Tuesday.

  • Central Florida ‘fake cop’ Jeremy Dewitte arrested again

    One of Central Florida’s most notable fake cops has again found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

  • Alexia Echevarria's 2 Sons: Everything to Know

    The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria has two sons, Peter and Frankie

  • Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale helped Freddie Prinze Jr. through fatherhood

    Since early reviews first started landing, much of the discourse on Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale has surrounded its relationship to its main character: Charlie, an obese, homebound teacher grappling with the strained relationships in his life. But amid criticism and raves, recognition and respect for Brendan Fraser’s tender and emotive performance hasn’t wavered—and now, Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining the choir.

  • Honda announces a hydrogen-powered CR-V is coming in 2024

    Honda just announced that it will be making a hydrogen-powered CR-V in 2024.

  • Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’

    We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.